Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Police who violate public trust 'must be held accountable' -Biden

02/07/2023 | 11:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Biden said officers who "violate the public trust" should be held accountable and law enforcement officials should be given the necessary training and be held to higher standards.

Nichols repeatedly cried, "Mom! Mom!" as the five Memphis police officers charged with the Black motorist's murder pummeled him with kicks, punches and baton blows after a Jan. 7 traffic stop, video released by the city had shown.

Seven more Memphis police officers were expected to face formal disciplinary charges this week in connection with Nichols' death, the city attorney said on Tuesday.

Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, and his stepfather, Rodney Wells, attended Biden's speech on Tuesday after they accepted an invite from Horsford.

Nichols' death marked the latest high-profile instance of police officers accused of using excessive force in the deaths of Black people and other minorities in recent years.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:26aVietnam amends statement on target for big new Intel investment
RE
12:23aInstant View:- India cenbank raises rates by 25 bps as widely expected
RE
12:19aSri Lanka seen returning to growth by year-end, president says
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains After Powell Remarks
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:06aMicrosoft calls for 'coalition' to improve Congo's informal cobalt mines
RE
12:01aPhilippines' Marcos visits Japan seeking closer security ties
RE
02/07India Central Bank Raises Rate to Tame Inflation
DJ
02/07Biden 'unwilling' to 'defend our skies' -Governor Sanders
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains -2-
3Toyota Motor : Results of Joint Research into Hydrogen Energy Solutions..
4Aehr Announces At-The-Market (ATM) Offering of Common Stock
5Asian shares rise, dollar staggers after 'dovish' Powell comments

HOT NEWS