Police who violate public trust 'must be held accountable' -Biden

Nichols repeatedly cried, "Mom! Mom!" as the five Memphis police officers charged with the Black motorist's murder pummeled him with kicks, punches and baton blows after a Jan. 7 traffic stop, video released by the city had shown.

Seven more Memphis police officers were expected to face formal disciplinary charges this week in connection with Nichols' death, the city attorney said on Tuesday.

Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, and his stepfather, Rodney Wells, attended Biden's speech on Tuesday after they accepted an invite from Horsford.

Nichols' death marked the latest high-profile instance of police officers accused of using excessive force in the deaths of Black people and other minorities in recent years.