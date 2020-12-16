Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Policy Focus | Brexit: Moment of Truth

12/16/2020 | 02:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels to discuss the state of play and the most recent developments on the post-Brexit trade deal. So far, there have been unbridgeable differences on competition rules, fisheries, and state aid to businesses.

With the transition period drawing to a close this month, the political meeting aims to overcome several points of contention and to pave the way for a free trade agreement. The British government recently agreed to withdraw controversial clauses from the Internal Market Bill which had violated the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement and culminated in the European Commission's opening of infringement procedures. The next few days will now be essential for preserving partnerships on trade, defence, movement, and citizens' rights.

Key Texts

Upcoming Dates

The European Movement International position

The European Movement International believes that any agreement between the UK and the EU would pale in comparison to the benefits of EU membership. As outlined in our policy position on Brexit, and now what? Scenarios for Trade, the worst-case scenario for the UK would be to lack any kind of preferential trade agreement with the EU and for the relationship to be solely based on WTO terms. Brexit negotiations should proceed in a manner commensurate with this fact.

Our policy positions on Brexit, and now what? Scenarios for Free Movement and Brexit, and now what? Scenarios for Rights and Protections also stress the importance of maintaining the freedom of movement, environmental safeguards, workers' rights, and multilateral collaborations that citizens across Europe hold so dear. A string of government defeats in the House of Lords indicates significant political backing for continued free movement, while recent uproar over weakened British food standards shows that fundamental EU protections-alimentary, environmental, or otherwise-still enjoy public support in the UK.

Disclaimer

European Movement International published this content on 09 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 19:16:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22pFed Updates Plans for Bond Buying, But Makes No Changes to Asset Purchases--Update
DJ
02:17pALDE : Just Transition Fund – climate neutrality is only fair if it is shared by all
PU
02:17pPOLICY FOCUS | BREXIT : Moment of Truth
PU
02:16pOil prices edge higher after U.S. crude stockpile draw
RE
02:16pUs dollar index moves back higher after fed, rises to session high of 90.563
RE
02:16pFed Updates Plans for Bond Buying, But Makes No Changes to Asset Purchases
DJ
02:15pTexas attorney general says will sue Google
RE
02:15pFed extends pandemic-related dollar 'swap' lines for 9 other central banks
RE
02:15pText of Fed's Monetary Policy Statement
DJ
02:14pLloyd's of London to scale back coal exposure
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
2MODERNA, INC. : Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteers Note Occasional Harsh Side Effects
3AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
4Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign
5Stocks hit record highs on vaccine, stimulus, Brexit deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ