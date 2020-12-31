Policy Proposals for the Legal Framework for the Regulation of Retail Payment Service Providers -

Preamble

This consultation paper provides Bank of Jamaica's policy proposals for the legal and regulatory framework for the supervision of Payment Service Providers (PSPs) that are not deposit-taking institutions. The proposed legal framework as discussed in this paper will close the existing gaps in the current laws. The paper is being circulated to stakeholders to facilitate industry consultation, discussion and feedback on the proposed legal and regulatory framework.

1. Responding to this Consultation

Bank of Jamaica (the Bank) invites comments on the proposal for a legal and regulatory framework for PSPs. If relevant, please identify the organization you represent when providing your comments.

Questions for industry comments:

What is your general view on these proposals? In answering please consider the objectives, policy, etc.

What could be the best approaches to considering how to address the inclusion of PSPs in the Payment Clearing and Settlement Act (PCSA)?

Are there any broader questions that may be addressed?

You are invited to draw upon your experiences as appropriate.

Comments are most helpful if they:

indicate the clause and specific point to which a comment relates;

contain a clear rationale;

provide evidence to support the views expressed/rationale proposed; and

describe any choices Bank of Jamaica (the Bank) should consider.

2. Submission of Responses

Comments on the proposals will commence Monday, 14 December 2020 and the window for receiving responses will be open up to close of business on Friday, 15 January 2021. Submission of responses are to be sent by email to PSPconsultation@boj.org.jm

The Bank reserves the right to publish any comments you provide, unless you expressly request otherwise at the time of making any comments.

This consultation paper is available on the Bank of Jamaica's website at www.boj.org.jm.

