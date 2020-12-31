Log in
Policy Proposals for the Legal Framework for the Regulation of Retail Payment Service Providers

12/31/2020
Policy Proposals for the Legal Framework for the Regulation of Retail Payment Service Providers -

A Consultation Paper

B a n k o f J a m a i c a

1 1 / 1 2 / 2 0 2 0

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.

The Purpose of this Consultation Paper..........................................................................................

5

2.

General Background .......................................................................................................................

5

3.

Proposed amendments to the Payment Clearing and Settlement Act (PCSA)................................

5

Bank of Jamaica Consultation Paper

Legal Framework for Payment Service Providers 11 December 2020

Page 2 of 14

Preamble

This consultation paper provides Bank of Jamaica's policy proposals for the legal and regulatory framework for the supervision of Payment Service Providers (PSPs) that are not deposit-taking institutions. The proposed legal framework as discussed in this paper will close the existing gaps in the current laws. The paper is being circulated to stakeholders to facilitate industry consultation, discussion and feedback on the proposed legal and regulatory framework.

1. Responding to this Consultation

Bank of Jamaica (the Bank) invites comments on the proposal for a legal and regulatory framework for PSPs. If relevant, please identify the organization you represent when providing your comments.

Questions for industry comments:

  • What is your general view on these proposals? In answering please consider the objectives, policy, etc.
  • What could be the best approaches to considering how to address the inclusion of PSPs in the Payment Clearing and Settlement Act (PCSA)?
  • Are there any broader questions that may be addressed?

You are invited to draw upon your experiences as appropriate.

Comments are most helpful if they:

  • indicate the clause and specific point to which a comment relates;
  • contain a clear rationale;
  • provide evidence to support the views expressed/rationale proposed; and
  • describe any choices Bank of Jamaica (the Bank) should consider.

2. Submission of Responses

Comments on the proposals will commence Monday, 14 December 2020 and the window for receiving responses will be open up to close of business on Friday, 15 January 2021. Submission of responses are to be sent by email to PSPconsultation@boj.org.jm

The Bank reserves the right to publish any comments you provide, unless you expressly request otherwise at the time of making any comments.

This consultation paper is available on the Bank of Jamaica's website at www.boj.org.jm.

© Bank of Jamaica, December 2020. All rights reserved.

Bank of Jamaica Consultation Paper

Legal Framework for Payment Service Providers 11 December 2020

Page 3 of 14

No reproduction or translation of this publication for commercial purposes may be made without the prior written permission of the Bank of Jamaica.

Applications for such permissions, for all or part of this publication should be made to:

Bank of Jamaica

Nethersole Place,

Kingston, Jamaica

(email PSPconsultation@boj.org.jm)

Bank of Jamaica Consultation Paper

Legal Framework for Payment Service Providers 11 December 2020

Page 4 of 14

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 15:40:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
