Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Polio found in New York wastewater

08/02/2022 | 12:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The polio virus was present in wastewater in a New York City suburb a month before health officials announced a confirmed case of the disease last month.

That's according to state health officials Monday, who are now urging residents to be sure they have been vaccinated.

The discovery of the disease from wastewater samples collected in June means the virus was present in the community before the Rockland County adult's diagnosis was made public July 21.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in an emailed statement that the presence of the virus in wastewater indicates there may be more people in the community with the virus.

However, the CDC added there have been no new cases identified, and that it is not yet clear whether the virus is actively spreading in New York or elsewhere in the United States.

According to the New York Times, the patient had started exhibiting symptoms in June, when local officials asked doctors to be on the lookout for cases.

There is no cure for polio, once one of the most feared diseases given its ability to cause irreversible paralysis in some cases, but it can be prevented by a vaccine made available in 1955.

New York officials have said they are opening vaccine clinics to help unvaccinated residents get their shots.

Polio is often asymptomatic and people can transmit the virus even when they do not appear sick. But it can produce mild, flu-like symptoms that can take as long as 30 days to appear, officials said.

It can strike at any age but the majority of those affected are children aged three and younger.

The United States has not seen a polio case generated in the country since 1979, although cases from a traveler and an oral vaccine were found in 1993 and 2013.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55aTaiwan says will appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to enemy threats
RE
12:40aAustralia's central bank raises rates 50bp to 1.85%
RE
12:39aTAIWAN'S DEFENCE MINISTRY : We have determination, ability and c…
RE
12:39aTAIWAN'S DEFENCE MINISTRY : Military has 'full grasp' of activi…
RE
12:38aTAIWAN PREMIER SU : Warmly welcome visits by any foreign guests a…
RE
12:37aBase metals fall as Taiwan tensions spark risk-off selling
RE
12:34aIndian shares edge lower to track broader market
RE
12:34aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall as -2-
DJ
12:34aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall as Recession Fears Linger
DJ
12:31aAustralian dollar falls 0.5% after rba rates decision…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pinterest shares surge after Elliott discloses it is the largest shareh..
2TAIWAN'S DEFENCE MINISTRY: MILITARY HAS 'FULL GRASP' OF ACTIVI…
3TAIWAN PREMIER SU: WARMLY WELCOME VISITS BY ANY FOREIGN GUESTS A…
4Australian AI star Appen flags first-half loss, shares plunge
5TSMC shares fell as much as 2.98% ahead of possible Pelosi visit to Tai..

HOT NEWS