Polish MPC sees risk of CPI remaining above target -minutes

05/06/2022 | 08:41am EDT
WARSAW (Reuters) - Members of Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said that there remains a risk of inflation remaining above target in the monetary policy transmission horizon and therefore rates should continue to rise, minutes from their April meeting showed.

The MPC members also said that the war in Ukraine would weaken economic growth in Poland.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)


