Polish Multi-NEMO Day-Ahead Market Coupling - Go-Live Date Revised

29 January 2021 - The Multi-NEMO Arrangement (MNA) project in Poland has entered its final stage. The last testing phase has been completed successfully by the Transmission System Operator (TSO) and Nominated Electricity Market Operators (NEMOs) involved, but project parties are still working on completing their operational setup between each other. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Nord Pool ASA published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 00:35:00 UTC.