"We need to play hard and play fair, but there is no room for compromise. There is no middle way - either you are on the Ukrainian side or on the Russian side," Tusk said ahead of a summit of leaders of the 27 EU member countries.
Orban is the only one of the 27 to have voiced disapproval of an EU aid package and to request a yearly vote on the long-term aid.
Thursday summit's is seen as a last opportunity to reach agreement on a four-year plan for 50 billion euros ($53.93 billion) of economic aid for Ukraine, which has been fighting a Russian invasion since 2022.
Hungary, which cultivates close ties with Moscow, has been pushing for an annual review that would give it a right to veto the disbursements every year.
($1 = 0.9272 euros)
