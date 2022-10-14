Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Polish c. banker Kotecki says rates should be several percentage points higher

10/14/2022 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Polish Central Bank (NBP) building in Warsaw, Poland

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish central bank has several percentage points of space to increase interest rates as inflation is set to keep rising and Poland doesn't face recession, rate setter Ludwik Kotecki said on Friday.

"In my opinion there are several percentage points of space," Kotecki told TVN24 television when asked to what level rates in Poland should be increased.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Pawel Florkiewicz)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:17aSwedish FSA tells government not to ease mortgage rules
RE
02:15aTREASURIES-Long-end yields ease on hopes of UK fiscal policy U-turn
RE
02:13aRoyal Mail could cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by next August
RE
02:08aColumn-G7 'recognizing' FX disruption is damp squib :Mike Dolan
RE
02:07aNorwegian police investigate drone sighting at Kaarstoe gas plant -paper
RE
02:07aAnalysis-Chinese property developers on tenterhooks ahead of Communist Party Congress
RE
02:05aRussian-backed forces make advances towards eastern Ukrainian town, says UK
RE
02:04aPolish c. banker Kotecki says rates should be several percentage points higher
RE
02:00aGerman car industry baulks at supplier demands over energy hikes
RE
01:54aLonger-dated JGB yields follow overseas peers lower amid UK U-turn talk
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk under federal investigation tied to Twitter deal -Twitter cou..
2Chipmaker TSMC's shares leap after quarterly profit beats estimates
3No deal in France between CGT and TotalEnergies, union vows to continue..
4VEON : Verona VEON Ltd. 2.0
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Gain as Investors Bet on U.K. Tax-Cut ..

HOT NEWS