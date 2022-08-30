Polish cabinet backs 2023 budget with 65 billion zloty deficit, PM says

The budget envisages defence spending at 98 billion zloty and an additional 30-40 billion zloty to buy military equipment abroad, Morawiecki said.

Average inflation is seen at 9.8% next year versus 13.5% in 2022, with a public sector deficit at 4.2%-4.4% of GDP in 2023 and economic expansion of 1.7%, Morawiecki said.

The main interest rate is expected at 7% in the second half of 2022 and the government assumes rates will start going down from the fourth quarter of 2023, he added.

($1 = 4.7216 zlotys)

