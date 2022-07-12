Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Polish central bank forecasts inflation peaking at 18.8% in Q1 2023

07/12/2022 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Security men at the Polish central bank headquarters guard piles of cash worth 1 million zlotys

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will see inflation peak at 18.8% and economic growth fall to as low as 0.5% in the first quarter of 2023, according to forecasts published by the central bank on Tuesday.

According to the projections, emerging Europe's largest economy is on track for higher inflation and lower growth next year in part due to the war in Ukraine, posing a headache for policymakers trying to sidestep what some economists say is a risk of stagflation.

The central bank targets inflation in range of 1.5-3.5%.

"The economic outlook and CPI inflation path in Poland depend to the greatest extent on the scale of disruptions to the world economy triggered by Russia's military aggression against Ukraine," the central bank said.

The new inflation projections show a marked increase from a forecast made in March, when inflation of 11.7% was predicted for the first quarter of 2023.

Inflation in 2022 and 2023 is now forecast at 14.2% and 12.3% respectively, compared to the 10.8% and 9.0% forecast in March.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is seen bottoming out at 0.5% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a forecast of 2.1% in March. The central bank forecast GDP growth of 4.7% for 2022 and 1.4% for 2023.

In March, the central bank forecast growth of 4.4% in 2022 and 3.0% in 2023.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42aChina stocks drop on COVID woes; HK closes at 1-1/2-month low
RE
04:36aNo appeal from Bataclan suspect, closing chapter on 2015 Paris attacks
RE
04:35aEUROPE GAS-Prices rise as outages impact Norwegian flows
RE
04:35aChina's onshore spot yuan finishes domestic trading session at…
RE
04:22aSlovakia has enough gas for upcoming heating season, economy minister says
RE
04:22aThai cabinet extends tax cut on diesel to ease high prices
RE
04:20aGazprom appeal against EU directive impacting NS2 'partially admissible' - court
RE
04:19aN.Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in August
RE
04:15aEuro on the brink of breaching parity, stocks slide again
RE
04:13aChina complains to Japan about Taiwan vice president at Abe funeral
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Shares Fall on Speculation of Selling by Warren Buffett
2Asian stocks fall to two-year low, euro nears par with dollar on growth..
3Dentsu : Invests in IDN Media, a Media Platform Company for Millennials..
4Enagas aims to invest $4.7 billion by 2030
5Marketmind: Goodbye Goldilocks

HOT NEWS