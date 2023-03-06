Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) meets to decide on interest rates on Tuesday and Wednesday.
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz)
WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference at 1400 GMT on Thursday, the bank said on Monday.
Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) meets to decide on interest rates on Tuesday and Wednesday.
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz)
Exclusive-Bridgewater raises new fund strategy less dependent on equities
S.Korea's slowest inflation in 10 months bolsters views for no more hikes
Analysis-Chinese companies hang onto dollars, hedge to prepare for volatile yuan
Fire breaks out as police, protesters clash at Atlanta police training center