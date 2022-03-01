Polish central bank ready to react to excessive zloty moves

WARSAW, March 1 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank (NBP) said
on Tuesday the recent depreciation of the zloty was not in line
with the Polish economy's fundamentals and said it was ready to
react to excessive moves in the currency.
"The depreciation of the zloty observed in recent days is
not consistent with the fundamentals of the Polish economy, nor
with the direction of NBP's monetary policy," it said in a
statement.
"The NBP has an adequate level of foreign exchange reserves
and has at its disposal an appropriate set of instruments to
counteract negative trends on the financial and currency
markets."
(Reporting by Anna Koper and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing
by Edmund Blair)