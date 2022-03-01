Log in
Polish central bank ready to react to excessive zloty moves

03/01/2022 | 10:20am EST
WARSAW, March 1 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank (NBP) said on Tuesday the recent depreciation of the zloty was not in line with the Polish economy's fundamentals and said it was ready to react to excessive moves in the currency.

"The depreciation of the zloty observed in recent days is not consistent with the fundamentals of the Polish economy, nor with the direction of NBP's monetary policy," it said in a statement.

"The NBP has an adequate level of foreign exchange reserves and has at its disposal an appropriate set of instruments to counteract negative trends on the financial and currency markets."

(Reporting by Anna Koper and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / POLISH ZLOTY NEW (EUR/PLN) 0.68% 4.72292 Delayed Quote.2.46%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 1.13% 710.088 Delayed Quote.1.74%
US DOLLAR / POLISH ZLOTY NEW (USD/PLN) 1.31% 4.24001 Delayed Quote.4.21%
