Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Polish inflation could rise in September, finance minister says

09/24/2022 | 03:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Palace of Culture is seen from the construction site of new skyscraper in Warsaw

WARSAW (Reuters) - Inflation in Poland could rise slightly in September, the country's finance minister said on Saturday, adding that she still believed it would reach a peak this year.

Poland is grappling with price growth that has surged to its highest level in a quarter of a century combined with a slowdown some economists say could tip the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing into recession.

"We forecast that in September there could be growth in inflation to around 16.4%," Magdalena Rzeczkowska told private broadcaster RMF FM.

In August, inflation was 16.1%, according to statistics office data.

"I still hope that the highest point of inflation will be this year ... at the end of next year inflation should start to fall," she said.

Rzeczkowska also said that Poland would not enter a recession, but that it would certainly see an economic slowdown.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by David Clarke and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:12aUK market meltdown? Nothing to see here, Treasury minister says
RE
04:00aUkraine ports have shipped around 4.7 million tonnes of food under grain deal - ministry
RE
03:48aZelenskiy condemns referendums, Iranian drones
RE
03:47aTunisian judge jails 8 police union members over protest
RE
03:39aUkraine 2022/23 sunoil output seen at 3.5 to 4.9 million T - analyst
RE
03:39aNigeria's striking lecturers appeal ruling ordering them back to work
RE
03:37aPolish inflation could rise in September, finance minister says
RE
03:33aTrevali to close Burkina Faso Perkoa zinc mine after deadly flood
RE
03:32aDeath toll from sunken Lebanon migrant boat rises to 86
RE
03:31aEthiopian Airlines consortium wins bid for new Nigeria airline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-ON SEPT 21-22, RUSSIA STRUCK PECHENIHY…
3Ukraine 2022/23 sunoil output seen at 3.5 to 4.9 million T - analyst
4Ethiopian Airlines consortium wins bid for new Nigeria airline
5UKRAINE 2022/23 WHEAT EXPORT COULD TOTAL 6.5 MLN T TO 12.0 MLN T…

HOT NEWS