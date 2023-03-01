Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Polish manufacturing slowdown eases in Feb -PMI

03/01/2023 | 03:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's manufacturing sector shrank again in February but showed signs of stabilising as new orders declined at a slower pace and inflation pressures eased, a survey showed on Wednesday.

S&P Global's Polish manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 48.5 in February from 47.5 in January, but remained below the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 47.8.

"Although February indicated the continued contraction of the Polish manufacturing economy, the latest PMI survey provided some hope that the sector is heading towards stabilisation at the very least in the coming months," said Paul Smith, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Both new orders and production continued to decline, but did so at slower rates, whilst cost inflation, which has been a key feature of the downturn, shifted down noticeably to its lowest level in over two-and-a-half years."

Input price inflation eased as firms lowered purchasing activity, and the net rise was the lowest recorded by the survey since July 2020. Meanwhile, output price inflation also fell, due to reduced cost pressures and weaker market demand.

Business confidence reached a 10-month high, with manufacturers pointing to hopes of increased stability and more orders.

However, staffing levels continued to fall as firms chose not to replace leavers in a business environment that is still negatively affected by the war in Ukraine and inflation.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:05aPolish manufacturing slowdown eases in Feb -PMI
RE
03:04aHungary's Feb PMI rises to 56.5 from 55 in Jan -publisher
RE
03:03aChina says will study extension of purchase tax exemption for NEVs
RE
03:03aPortugal's largest builder Mota-Engil posts 2022 profit, order book hits record
RE
03:02aUK foreign minister raises issue of BBC tax searches with Indian counterpart
RE
03:00aRussia-Ukraine conflict to play big role at G20 meet, India says
RE
02:56aGoldman Sachs expects ECB to raise rates by 50 bps in May meeting
RE
02:54aChina says it firmly opposes US comments on compliance with WTO accession commitments
RE
02:52aChina's Finance Minister Says Local Government Finances Mostly Stable
DJ
02:47aSwedish manufacturing PMI unchanged at 47.0 points in February, compilers Silf/Swedbank say
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise as China factory gains boost demand outlook
2Marketmind: Brisk China activity sets the mood
3China's factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade
4FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
5Sinopec begins $1.56 billion upgrade at northern China refinery

HOT NEWS