WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish parliament passed a law that allows to hold national referendum on the day of parliamentary elections that are scheduled for Oct. 15.

Ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) want Poles to answer four questions in what some analysts view as a bid to mobilize the core electorate for the election they say is the most important since the fall of communism in 1989.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Pawel Florkiewicz)