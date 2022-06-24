Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Polish private broadcasters say new TV standard is discriminatory

06/24/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WARSAW (Reuters) - Private broadcasters in Poland said on Friday a new digital terrestrial television standard that is being rolled out was discriminatory and they would demand state compensation.

The Polish Office of Electronic Communications decided in March that private broadcasters needed to switch to a different standard of digital terrestrial television while public Polish Television (TVP) channels were exempt from the regulation.

Private broadcasters argue this means up to 2.5 million viewers will soon lose access to some private TV channels.

"We protest against unfair actions that deprive a large proportion of terrestrial TV viewers of access to their favourite channels and discriminate against commercial broadcasters," they said in a statement.

"We will defend the rights of viewers and our rights, as the largest broadcasters in Poland ... and demand adequate compensation and the fastest possible switching of TVP channels to the broadcasting standard applicable to other broadcasters."

Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) has long argued that foreign media groups have too much power in Poland, distorting public debate.

However, critics say that moves against private media aim to curbing their freedom and are part of an increasingly authoritarian agenda that has put Warsaw at loggerheads with the European Union.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05pCanada's competition tribunal says rogers, shaw and co…
RE
01:02pRogers, Shaw to participate in tribunal mediation for proposed C$20 billion deal
RE
01:01pEcuador opposition lawmakers begin efforts to remove Lasso, protests rage on
RE
01:00pRUSSIA : EU candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova will have negative consequences
RE
12:59pFRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER : U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling is major setback for human rights
RE
12:59pJuul appeals to block FDA ban on e-cigarettes
RE
12:57pBiden calls U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling 'a sad day for the court and for the country'
RE
12:49pCopper heads for worst weekly loss in a year, nickel and tin plunge
RE
12:43pColombian central bank could roll out biggest rate hike since 1998
RE
12:40pUkraine will need at least 10 years to demine its territory, official says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Occidental Petroleum, Caterpillar, XPeng, Prog..
2Nasdaq listing most likely for Arm - SoftBank's Son
3Indonesian palm oil farmers call for removal of local sales rules
4MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fi..
5Zendesk nears buyout deal with group of private equity firms - sources

HOT NEWS