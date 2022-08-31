Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Polish rate setter Kotecki says scope for further rate hikes is limited

08/31/2022 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Security men at the Polish central bank headquarters guard piles of cash worth 1 million zlotys

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish rate-setter Ludwik Kotecki said on Wednesday he feared that inflation could become an even bigger problem over time but that the scope for further rate hikes was limited due to an expected economic slowdown.

The Polish central bank raised its main interest rate by a total of 640 basis points over the last year to 6.50% in July.

"We need to take into account that the scope (for rate hikes) may become smaller. We cannot cause a catastrophe for borrowers or credit institutions," Kotecki told private broadcaster TVN 24.

Asked if he expects another rate hike cycle, he said "no".

"I believe the (main) rate is at quite a high level, and on the other hand if macroeconomic projections (showing) a strong or very strong economic slowdown are confirmed then in such a stagflationary situation ... rates cannot rise much."

Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski said in an interview with Business Insider Polska this week that inflation may increase further in August, but the pace of price growth may soon slow down and limited rate hikes are still possible.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52aRussia's Gazprom expects increase in 2022 revenue, CEO says
RE
06:51aDutch to spend $16 billion to cushion effects of inflation -media
RE
06:50aIndia's April-July fiscal deficit at $42.91 billion
RE
06:48aSpain launches free rail travel passes to fight inflation
RE
06:44aHigh inflation, recession risk widen ECB dilemma
RE
06:42aSlovak economy minister resigns amid govt row, ready to discuss next steps
RE
06:42aPolish rate setter Kotecki says scope for further rate hikes is limited
RE
06:39aItaly extends cut on fuel excise duties to Oct. 5
RE
06:38aEurope to get Omicron-adapted vaccines within days of EU approval - MEP Liese
RE
06:37aResidents complain of noise, danger as U.S. troops practice in S.Korea
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia continues global stock slump as Fed tightening fears flare
2BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3Toyota Tsusho : Further Investment on the Automotive Battery Factory in..
4BYD Co. Shares Slide After Warren Buffett's Stake Sale
5NAGARRO : Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS