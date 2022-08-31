Polish rate setter Kotecki says scope for further rate hikes is limited

The Polish central bank raised its main interest rate by a total of 640 basis points over the last year to 6.50% in July.

"We need to take into account that the scope (for rate hikes) may become smaller. We cannot cause a catastrophe for borrowers or credit institutions," Kotecki told private broadcaster TVN 24.

Asked if he expects another rate hike cycle, he said "no".

"I believe the (main) rate is at quite a high level, and on the other hand if macroeconomic projections (showing) a strong or very strong economic slowdown are confirmed then in such a stagflationary situation ... rates cannot rise much."

Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski said in an interview with Business Insider Polska this week that inflation may increase further in August, but the pace of price growth may soon slow down and limited rate hikes are still possible.

