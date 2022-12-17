Polish regulator approves 2023 gas tariffs

Advanced search
12/17/2022 | 08:05am EST
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's energy regulator URE approved tariffs for the sale of gas by PGNiG Obrot Detaliczny and for its distribution by Polska Spolka Gazownictwa, the URE said on Saturday.

Poland is freezing the amount households will pay for gas at 2022 levels, to help consumers hit by surging inflation.

URE said there would be an increase in payments for distribution services by about 21% compared to December 2022, from which households and important public services would be exempt.

For PGNiG Obrot Detaliczny, the price in the most popular tariff groups will rise to 649.92 zlotys per megawatt hour.

This increase will also not apply to households or important public services, and will be used to calculate the compensation due to the company for selling gas at a price lower than the purchase cost.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by John Stonestreet)


HOT NEWS