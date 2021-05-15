Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Polish ruling party promises 'middle class for all' post-COVID

05/15/2021 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party promised a middle class future for all on Saturday, putting lower taxes for most, higher healthcare spending and support for young families at the centre of its new "Polish Deal" to recover from the pandemic.

The proposals include raising the tax-free income threshold, exempting minimum wage and lower pension recipients from tax, as well as raising the limit for entering the second tax bracket.

"It's a programme of building a middle class for all, not for the few," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, presenting the plan.

Critics said the measures would be offset by higher health insurance contributions for higher earners. Budget spending on healthcare is to rise to 6% of GDP by 2023 and 7% by 2027, the plan said, without giving a recent comparable figure.

PiS also proposed easier access to homeownership for young families and an additional childcare benefit for one- to three-year olds.

The party came to power in 2015 thanks to generous social benefit programmes and a promise to defend conservative values.

Recent polls show it still enjoys the highest support among political parties, though less than during the last election in 2019, with 35% of voters backing the party in an IBRiS poll this week.

Its support has slipped during the pandemic as the health system has struggled. New infections dropped sharply during April and the government began easing restrictions this month, with bars reopening outdoor terraces on Saturday.

The government has also faced internal problems recently, with a junior coalition party voting against legislation essential to the European Union's recovery fund. Money from the EU is an important part of the spending in the "Polish Deal".

"It's a recovery plan, but it's about recovering their electorate," said Anna Materska-Sosnowska, a political scientist at Warsaw University.

"They are trying to cover up, get over COVID, the pandemic, which was terrible here (...) we can go to shops, to cafes, the sun is shining, money is going to flow in abundance, we don't remember what happened yesterday." (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:59aSuez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane
RE
09:06aSuez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane - statement
RE
09:06aSuez canal authority says it has started dredging work to extend second lane that allows for two-way traffic - statement
RE
08:48aPhilippines cuts rice tariffs to ensure food security, fight inflation
RE
08:45aEASYJET  : Chairman Barton prepares to step down in 2022
RE
08:32aPolish ruling party promises 'middle class for all' post-COVID
RE
08:12aMali union calls five-day general strike next week over pay claim
RE
07:52aUAE attracts foreign investments of $20 billion in 2020
RE
05:49aTunisia's economy shrank 3% in the first quarter of 2021
RE
05:04aMassive replenishment begins to ease U.S. fuel shortages
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers
2NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED : NEXT DIGITAL : Taiwan says HK tycoon asset freeze a warning to global investors
3CAIRN ENERGY PLC : CAIRN ENERGY : sues Air India to enforce $1.2 billion arbitration award - court filing
4SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY SAYS IT HAS STARTED DREDGING WORK TO EXTEND SECOND LANE THAT ALLOWS FOR TWO-WAY TRAFFI..
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin inventor takes a swipe at "self-absorbed" Elon Musk

HOT NEWS