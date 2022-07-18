Log in
Polish watchdog files charges against five banks

07/18/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
(Reuters) - Poland's antimonopoly office has filed charges against five banks it found to have acted against the interests of customers, the watchdog said on Monday.

After a year-long investigation, charges have been filed against Bank Millennium, BNP Paribas Bank Polska, Credit Agricole Bank Polska, mBank and Santander Bank Polska, the watchdog said.

Representatives of the banks were not immediately available to comment.

Proceedings now enter the next stage, in which the watchdog will verify charges in cooperation with the institutions in question. If the charges are found to be valid, the accused banks could face fines of up to 10% of annual turnover.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by David Goodman)


