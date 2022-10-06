Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Polish zloty slides on c.bank uncertainty; Latam currencies fall

10/06/2022 | 11:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Thursday, with Colombia's peso hitting a three-month low as the dollar surged, while the Polish zloty dropped 1.3% after the central bank said monetary policy was in "wait-and-see" mode.

The dollar regained momentum with investors now looking to U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) data on Friday to make bets on whether it would sway the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening path.

Fed members have this week called for more interest rate hikes and sustained restrictive policy till inflation can be brought to the central bank's 2% target.

Risk assets have taken a hit this year as major central banks hike interest rate aggressively to curb inflation, risking a recession and diverting capital flows to safe-havens.

"Given extreme sentiment, we may be in for another bear market rally in risky assets, though in the big picture we doubt that the peak in the USD is in," said strategists at Citi Research.

"A bear market rally in U.S. rates could also continue, which may create an opening for some EM rates where central banks get ready to end the cycle.... We need to see a weaker NFP print to keep the more positive momentum going."

Colombia's peso lost 0.8% to lead losses among regional peers, while falling copper prices saw top producer Chile's peso move further away from two-week highs.

In Colombia, Citi strategists noted uncertainty stemming from a series of tweets by President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday on monetary policy and inflation.

Chile's central bank is expected to hike the country's benchmark interest rate to 11.25% from the current 10.75% at its October meeting, a poll of traders showed on Thursday.

The Polish zloty was on course for its worst session in more than three months against the euro after central bank head Adam Glapinski said monetary policy tightening cycle hasn't officially ended yet, and awaits the next inflation projection to determine policy stance. He reiterated that the bank could embark on interest rate cuts at the end of 2023.

The moves come after the key interest rate was kept unchanged on Wednesday against expectations of a 25 basis points hike.

Currencies of Brazil and Mexico were flat.

Brazil's real is set for a bumpy ride ahead of the country's election runoff later this month, a Reuters poll showed. Brazil markets had surged on Monday following the first-round results which showed a surprisingly good performance by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Ahead of the Oct. 30 run-off, leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a clear lead over Bolsonaro, a poll showed. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.47% 0.65386 Delayed Quote.2.15%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.33% 0.6421 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.61% 1.13856 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.47% 1.11833 Delayed Quote.-15.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.02% 0.742192 Delayed Quote.6.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.88% 0.72865 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.56% 5.109 Delayed Quote.-18.71%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.88% 0.98213 Delayed Quote.-12.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.01% 0.012384 Delayed Quote.4.22%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.52% 0.012186 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -1.17% 275.947325 Real-time Quote.-23.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.77% 0.5671 Delayed Quote.-16.09%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.88% 1.01833 Delayed Quote.13.88%
Latest news "Economy"
12:02pCash crunch for British funds puts regulators under pensions lens
RE
12:02pBank of Canada says it cannot yet relax pace of rate hikes
RE
12:01pBolsonaro eyes dividend tax, debt pardon as Brazil campaign turns to economy
RE
12:01pMexico's Pemex has no record of reporting methane leak from oilfield
RE
12:00pNeptune Energy Says Extends Higher Gas Supplies To UK For This Winter
RE
12:00pNeptune energy - extends higher gas supplies to uk for this…
RE
11:58aNeptune energy - extension of higher gas production from the duv…
RE
11:57aCiti expects global equities to rally 18% by end-2023
RE
11:57aAnalysis-Braced to crush unrest, Iran's rulers heed lessons of Shah's fall - analysts
RE
11:57aNeptune energy - extends higher gas supplies to uk for this wint…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues
2Game company Roblox enabled girl's sexual exploitation, lawsuit claims
3Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Freeport, Ford, Reliance Steel..
4Weakening refining, gas trading to hit Shell's Q3 results
5Asian shares rise, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal

HOT NEWS