Political consultations with Jordan

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
[Link]

Director-General Müller and Ambassador Khouri | Author Ministrstvo za zunanje zadeve

1 / 2
Director-General Müller and Ambassador Khouri

The central part of the consultations, which followed the meeting of foreign ministers in New York in September 2021, was aimed at bilateral cooperation with a particular focus on areas that still hold many opportunities to strengthen cooperation, such as information technology, tourism, health, artificial intelligence, flight connections, student exchanges, and foreign trade.

On behalf of Jordan, Ambassador Khouri thanked Slovenia for its engagement during the Council Presidency, expressing interest in facilitating travel requirements for Jordanian citizens within the EU. A part of the discussion was dedicated to regional issues and the fight against terrorism as a global challenge. The Slovenian side shared positions and views on the Western Balkans and EU enlargement, while the Jordanian side put forward their views on the resumption of the Middle East Peace Process along with the situation in Syria and Lebanon.

Director-General Müller underlined the need to strengthen resilience to health crises, which is one of the priorities of the Slovenian Presidency. The officials also exchanged information on the current developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in their respective countries.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Slovenia published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 13:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
