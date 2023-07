Political party supporters, police clash in Bangladesh

STORY: Buses and tyres were set on fire on the road entrance to Dhaka as the opposition called for the government to step down and establish a caretaker government before the upcoming national polls. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has rejected these calls.

On Friday (July 28) tens of thousands of BNP supporters from all over the country filled the streets in protest.