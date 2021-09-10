Politicians swear loyalty to Hong Kong, but face govt patriotic test

HONG KONG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Two dozen
democratically-elected politicians swore loyalty to Hong Kong on
Friday under a new patriotic law, but some opposition
councillors may face disqualification if their oaths are judged
insincere.
The government enacted a law earlier this year that
tightened patriotic loyalty tests by forcing all civil servants
to take an oath of allegiance to Hong Kong and its
mini-constitution, the Basic Law.
Under a drive to place "patriots" at the helm of Hong Kong's
institutions, authorities have previously disqualified
opposition lawmakers and candidates in elections deeming similar
oaths as insincere, citing media statements or campaign speeches
they said had a "tendency" to undermine the overall interests in
Hong Kong.
Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui told reporters the
government will issue a statement later on Friday on how many of
the politicians who had taken the oath passed the loyalty test.
Of the 24 politicians elected in 2019 as district
councillors making their oaths on Friday, 15 were from the
democratic opposition camp. A 25th politician scheduled to take
his oath did not turn up.
"My aim has always been to monitor the government, not
pledging allegiance to the regime," Peter Choi wrote in a
Facebook post which he ended with democratic slogans popular
during mass 2019 anti-government protests.
While district councils decide little beyond community-level
issues, such as garbage collection and bus stops, Beijing and
Hong Kong authorities have stressed that all public institutions
in the city must be run by people loyal to Beijing.
Some 90% of the 452 district council seats in Hong Kong went
to opposition pro-democracy politicians after a humiliating 2019
election for the pro-Beijing camp in the midst of huge
anti-government protests.
But more than 250 district councillors have already
resigned, either due to investigations against them under a new
national security law, or amid unconfirmed media reports that
disqualification may force them to give back any public funds
they received while in office.
Beijing effectively ended Hong Kong people's greatest yet
push for democracy with the imposition last year of a sweeping
national security law to punish anything it deems as subversion,
secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces.
China then followed through with radical changes to Hong
Kong's electoral system and political structure, reducing
democratic participation and introducing a vetting and screening
mechanism that ensures all politicians and those who aspire to
public office are "patriotic."
Pro-Beijing district councillor Kwok Wai-keung said Friday's
ceremony marked "one of the milestones of enforcing 'patriots
rule Hong Kong'".
Secretary for Mainland and Constitutional Affairs Erick
Tsang has defined patriotism as "holistic love" for China,
including love for the Chinese Communist Party's leadership.
The district councils are the only fully democratic
institution in Hong Kong. Its Legislative Council is stacked
with pro-Beijing figures, while its chief executive is not
directly elected.
Disqualified councillors will be immediately suspended from
office and, upon a court conviction, ousted and then barred from
standing for an election for five years.
