Politics blunts Christmas as COVID aid uncertain

12/25/2020 | 08:38pm EST
President Donald Trump added to his club in West Palm Beach on Christmas morning for a round of golf while millions of Americans faced the risk of losing jobless benefits this weekend.

And the threat of a partial government shutdown next week if he refuses to sign a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and spending package.

The bill is now at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida resort, awaiting his decision.

On Christmas Eve, the president hailed the vaccine as a 'Christmas miracle' in a holiday video, alongside First Lady Melania Trump.

TRUMP: "We are delivering millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine that will soon end this terrible pandemic and save millions and millions of lives."

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill also sent out a holiday message.

JILL BIDEN: "Even as our celebrations are dimmed, we know that this won't be forever. and brighter days are coming soon."

For about 14 million people, the prospect of losing their unemployment benefits hangs over the holidays.

If Trump doesn't sign the bill, they will lose their benefits on Saturday and a partial government shutdown COULD begin on Tuesday.

The president stunned members of both parties when he unexpectedly announced his dislike of the spending bill, which had taken members of Congress months to negotiate.

TRUMP/WEDNESDAY: "I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000."

Trump, who was represented in the negotiations with lawmakers by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, had not objected to the terms prior to the votes in the U.S. House and Senate.

The president's sudden turn now has congress preparing to return to work.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her chamber would hold a vote on the stimulus-check increase on Monday.

The chamber is also scheduled to vote on overriding Trump's veto of a $740 billion bill authorizing the country's defense programs. If the House vote succeeds, the Senate could hold its vote as early as Tuesday.


