Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Polka City Is an Entirely Autonomous Contract-Based Metaverse, Where People Make Money While Playing 3D Game

11/03/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Polka City is a first-of-its-kind contract-based virtual city, where investors can make profits through investments in gas stations, buildings, hotels, and car wash, among other investments. It combines the DeFi, Polkadot, and the NFT worlds to design a digital marketplace for investors. Polka City has NFT assets that have been traded for more than six months on Opensea, with up to 1,000 ETH transactions.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/101930_c89eedb3f4f4388a_001.jpg

Polka City has successfully launched a number of products, including NFT marketplace, a 3D & AR NFT store, NFT Bridge, BSC-ETH, as well as an NFT treasure hunt game. All these products have been certified and audited by CertiK.

More so, Polka City is creating a game where it will require an NFT to navigate through a city. The game will also see investors driving their Bugatti, Polka City Lambo NFT, and NFT taxis through the city. Polka City guarantees a top-notch virtual investment experience for all categories of investors.

The Token

Polka City has a native token with the symbol "POLC". While POLC assets are ERC-721 based, the token is BEP-20 and ERC-20 based. Investors can use this token to pay for transaction fees, and also purchase goods and services on the Polka City ecosystem.

Being a multi-chain project, investors can invest in several chains in POLC and NFT assets. Payments are made every week so long as you still own the assets. Polka City has recently incorporated Binance and Ethereum chains.

Public Demo

Demo videos are available for members of the public and investors to see. All the investments in the virtual city, including hotels, gas stations, buildings, and automobiles are assets that can yield passive income to investors. The game will hit the gamified market this December.

Polka City has exciting new games, active products, and a dedicated public team that will guide investors every step of the way. What's more? The project also includes a casino, where profits will be shared among investors. The casino-based NFTs will be sold separately.

About Polka City:

Polka City is the world's first 3D and AR NFT platform and video game. Polka City lets you earn profits by owning gas stations, virtual taxis, and other important services.

The team at Polka City consists of experienced and competent blockchain experts, who, with their various years of experience, ensures that investors enjoy a fun virtual investment experience.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PolkaCity
Telegram: https://t.me/Polkacity
Discord: https://discord.gg/qNjGnsD3e4

Media contact

Company: Polka City
Contact Name: Carmelo Milian
E-mail: support@polkacity.io
Website: https://www.polkacity.io/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101930


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:04pASENSUS SURGICAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operation (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:04pSYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:04pFIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pNINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pVIKING THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:04pTrue North Commercial REIT Reports Q3 2021 Results
AQ
05:04pGLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pBERRY CORP (BRY) Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:04pSun Life deepens global commitment to sustainability with goal to achieve net zero by 2050
PR
05:04pManulife declares preferred share dividends
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 2-With bond-buying 'taper' on track, Fed turns wary eye to infla..
2TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer confirms preliminary Q3/9M results with healt..
3DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND DATE OF PUBLICATION OF Q3 2021 EARNINGS ANNOU..
4Marketmind: Judgement Day for the Fed
5Shares mixed, Treasuries up after Fed affirms taper plan

HOT NEWS