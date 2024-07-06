STORY: :: July 6, 2024

:: Tehran, Iran

:: State TV shows polls closing in Iran's run-off presidential election

:: Voting was extended twice due to "renewed requests" from polling stations, says the interior ministry

Voting in past elections was often extended until as late as midnight.

It showed queues inside polling stations in several cities later in the day. The final results are expected on Saturday, although initial figures may come out sooner.

The run-off follows a June 28 ballot with historically low turnout, when over 60% of Iranian voters abstained from the snap election for a successor to Ebrahim Raisi, following his death in a helicopter crash. The low participation is seen by critics as a vote of no confidence in the Islamic Republic.

The vote is a tight race between low-key lawmaker Masoud Pezeshkian, the sole moderate in the original field of four candidates, and hardline former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, a staunch advocate of deepening ties with Russia and China.