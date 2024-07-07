STORY: :: Polls open in France's run-off election

with the far right forecast to win the most votes

::but fall short of a parliamentary majority

::July 7, 2024

::Paris, France

Such an outcome could plunge the country into a chaotic hung parliament, severely denting the authority of President Emmanuel Macron. Equally, if the nationalist, eurosceptic RN did win a majority, the pro-business, pro-Europe president could find himself forced into a difficult "cohabitation".

Marine Le Pen's RN scored historic gains to win last Sunday's (June 30) first-round vote, raising the spectre of France's first far-right government since World War Two.

But after centrist and leftist parties joined forces over the past week in a bid to forge an anti-RN barricade, Le Pen's hopes of the RN winning an absolute majority in the 577-seat National Assembly seem less certain.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and will close at 6 p.m. in towns and small cities and 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) in larger cities, with initial projections expected the moment voting ends, based on partial counts from a sample of polling stations.