STORY: The far-right Chega party has been growing in clout and could play a role in post-election talks.

The issues dominating the campaign in western Europe's poorest country include a crippling housing crisis, low wages, sagging healthcare and corruption, seen by many as endemic to the mainstream parties.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0800 GMT) and close at 7 p.m. in mainland Portugal and an hour later on the Azores archipelago. Results are expected around midnight.