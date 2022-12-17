Advanced search
Polls open in Tunisian parliamentary election

12/17/2022 | 06:14am EST
STORY: Taking place 12 years to the day after vegetable seller Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in an act of protest that sparked the Arab Spring, the vote is being boycotted by political parties which have accused Saied of mounting a coup.

Voters will be choosing a parliament largely defanged by a new constitution, approved with a low turnout in a July referendum that was engineered by Saied to shift Tunisia back towards a presidential system.

Nejib Chebbi, head of an anti-Saied coalition including Ennahda, has labelled the election a "still-born farce".

Saied shut the previous parliament down last year, surrounding the legislature with tanks and assuming near total authority.

Voting is due to take place from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. (0700 GMT-1700 GMT).


© Reuters 2022
