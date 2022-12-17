Polls open in Tunisian parliamentary election

Voters will be choosing a parliament largely defanged by a new constitution, approved with a low turnout in a July referendum that was engineered by Saied to shift Tunisia back towards a presidential system.

Nejib Chebbi, head of an anti-Saied coalition including Ennahda, has labelled the election a "still-born farce".

Saied shut the previous parliament down last year, surrounding the legislature with tanks and assuming near total authority.

Voting is due to take place from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. (0700 GMT-1700 GMT).