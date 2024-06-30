STORY: :: June 30, 2024

:: Paris, France

:: Voting opens in the first round of France's high-stakes legislative elections

:: France's Macron called the vote in early June after far-right gains in the European elections

:: The second round of the vote will take place on July 7

:: "Yes, yes, it is very important for democratic life. It's a shame that it's happening just a few weeks before the Olympic Games. And I think it's taken everyone by surprise, but we can say that there's been a democratic and republican upsurge. That's how I see it."

Many voters arrived at a polling station in the 18th district of Paris as soon as polls opened at 8 a.m. (0600GMT).

Polls will close at 6 p.m. (1600GMT) in small towns and cities, with an 1800 GMT finish in the bigger cities, when the first exit polls for the night and seat projections for the decisive second round a week later are expected.