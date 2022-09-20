Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Polluters must pay, says UN chief, urges taxes to help climate victims

09/20/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
World leaders address the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged rich countries to tax windfall profits of fossil fuel companies and use that money to help countries harmed by the climate crisis and people who are struggling with rising food and energy prices.

Addressing world leaders at the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, the climate activist secretary-general stepped up his attacks on oil and gas companies, which have seen their profits explode by tens of billions of dollars.

"The fossil fuel industry is feasting on hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies and windfall profits while household budgets shrink and our planet burns," he said.

While Guterres again pushed developed countries to tax the fossil fuel windfall profits, this time he also used his bully pulpit to spell out where the money should be spent.

"Those funds should be redirected in two ways: to countries suffering loss and damage caused by the climate crisis; and to people struggling with rising food and energy prices," he told the annual gathering of world leaders in New York.

Britain has passed a 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers in the North Sea, while U.S. lawmakers have discussed a similar idea, though it faces long odds in Congress.

"Polluters must pay," Guterres said.

He also said multilateral development banks "must step up and deliver" and that helping poor countries adapt to worsening climate shocks "must make up half of all climate finance."

Guterres added: "Major economies are their shareholders and must make it happen."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Michelle Nichols


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.24% 90.06 Delayed Quote.17.99%
WTI -2.55% 83.277 Delayed Quote.13.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:28aFTC seeks more data on Amazon's $1.7-bln deal for vacuum maker iRobot
RE
10:26aRussia's referendums 'won't change anything,' Ukraine's Kuleba says
RE
10:26aGermany to buy Fortum's Uniper stake, inject 8 billion euros
RE
10:20aU.S. FDA staff raises concerns on Spectrum Pharma's cancer drug
RE
10:19aGM backs setting tough emissions targets for 2030
RE
10:15aU.S. homebuilding buoyed by multi-family projects; permits decline
RE
10:12aEU health regulator says COVID pandemic ongoing
RE
10:12aIndia's Adani pledges shares of ACC, Ambuja Cements worth about $12.5 billion
RE
10:11aWall Street drops 1% with focus on Fed
RE
10:09aSpain readies system of flexible energy use in peak hours
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
2Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Diamondback Energy, JPMorgan, Morgan St..
4Terna: the new Celano electrical substation in the province of L'Aquila..
5U.S. housing starts rebound in August; building permits decline

HOT NEWS