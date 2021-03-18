Log in
PollyEx to Begin Doing Business as Polly

03/18/2021
SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PollyEx, Inc., a provider of SaaS solutions for the mortgage industry, announced today an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and evolution of its products and services.  Effective immediately, the company will begin doing business as "Polly" for marketing and branding purposes.  In addition, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed and a new website launched at www.polly.io, which prominently features the company's focus on expanding its products and services beyond its loan trading exchange (the "Ex" in PollyEx) and its vision for the future of mortgage capital markets. 

Since Polly's exchange launched in Q4 2019 as the mortgage industry's first fully automated loan trading system, loan originators and investors have bought and sold over $16 billion of mortgage loans on the exchange. The team at Polly recognized that there was a need for originators to receive real-time pricing information from buyers of mortgages at the back-end of the capital markets process.  This development brings that critical data to the front end to provide automation, transparency, and efficiency to mortgage originators from rate lock to loan sale.

Feedback from Polly's customers directly led to the development of the company's Product, Pricing and Eligibility Engine (PPE), which launched in the fall of 2020. The Polly PPE delivers an unrivaled pricing and eligibility platform that enables lenders to configure rule logic within seconds, dynamically manage margin strategies, and distribute pricing with ease in a single, centralized and fully modern user interface.

"2021 marks a significant evolution of Polly," says Adam Carmel, Founder and CEO of Polly. "Since launching the loan trading exchange, we have continued to create innovative products and services for the mortgage capital markets such as our PPE.  I believe now is the appropriate time to rebrand our company by  'dropping the Ex' to reflect Polly's broad suite of products and services that benefit mortgage lenders from rate lock all the way to loan delivery."

For more information about the rebranding strategy or to learn more about Polly, please visit www.polly.io.

About Polly

Polly, founded in 2019 by a seasoned team of mortgage and technology experts, is a fast-growing mortgage technology company transforming the mortgage capital markets industry. Polly provides a revolutionary, end-to-end capital markets ecosystem that lenders trust to optimize performance from rate lock to loan sale and delivery. Polly increases gain on sale execution, automates workflows and provides actionable data analytics for its customers. Polly is based in San Francisco, California.

Media Contact

Jeff Krischer
jeff@polly.io

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pollyex-to-begin-doing-business-as-polly-301250451.html

SOURCE PollyEx, Inc


© PRNewswire 2021
