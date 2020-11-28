Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Polo Resources : Hibiscus Petroleum - Investment Update

11/28/2020 | 12:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

27 November 2020

POLO RESOURCES LIMITED

("Polo" or the "Company")

HIBISCUS PETROLEUM - INVESTMENT UPDATE

Polo Resources Limited, the multi-sector investment company with interests in oil, gold, coal, copper, phosphate, lithium, iron and vanadium, notes that its 8.75% investee company Hibiscus Petroleum Ber- had ("Hibiscus") has today released a Corporate and Business Update (the "Update") outlining the Group's targets and initiatives as well as operational updates in conjunction with the release of its quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2020.

Highlights

  • Hibiscus Petroleum announced earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") of RM65.3 million (USD16.05 million) and a profit after taxation ("PAT") of RM10.0 million (USD2.46 million) for the financial quarter ended 30 September 2020 ("Current Quarter").
  • The Group sold 842,790 barrels ("bbls") of crude oil in the Current Quarter. Three offtakes were conducted; two from North Sabah and one from Anasuria.
  • The North Sabah asset exceeded gross oil production of 20,000 bbls per day in September 2020; peak last achieved in 2014 under the previous operator.
  • New Opportunities: Successful fund-raising of Islamic Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares ("CRPS") of RM203.6 million (USD49.78 million) to date; will be used for potential targeted acquisi- tions in Southeast Asia.

Production

Malaysia South China Sea

North Sabah PSC: Production Operations

The table below provides a summary of key operational statistics for the North Sabah asset, based on SEA Hibiscus Sdn Bhd's ("SEA Hibiscus") 50% participating interest, for the Current Quarter and for the prior three financial quarters:

July to

April to

January to

October to

Unit

September

June

March

December

2020 2

2020

2020

2019

Average uptime

%

86

94

89

93

Average gross oil production

bbl/day

16,895

18,780

17,395

17,076

Average net oil production

bbl/day

6,251

6,949

6,436

6,318

Total oil sold

bbl

592,453

249,387

611,367

671,452

Average realised oil price 1

USD/bbl

39.46

31.79

47.72

70.19

Average OPEX per bbl

USD/bbl

17.08

10.27

13.05

12.23

(unit production cost)

Figure 1: Operational performance for the North Sabah asset.

Notes to Figure 1:

  1. The average realised oil price represents the weighted average price of all Labuan crude sales from SEA Hibiscus.
  2. Figures for the period July 2020 to September 2020 are provisional and may change subject to the PSC Statement audit and that they are pending Petroliam Nasional Berhad ("PETRONAS")'s review.

The average uptime of the North Sabah production facilities of 86%, achieved during the Current Quarter, is lower when compared to the financial quarter ended 30 June 2020 ("Preceding Quarter") mainly due to the commencement of planned maintenance activities as well as jacket shutdown due to the drilling of the four wells of the St Joseph Minor and Major Sands Redevelopment. Consequently, average gross oil production decreased by 10% during the Current Quarter when compared to the Preceding Quarter.

Two crude oil offtakes were conducted in the North Sabah asset in the Current Quarter with a total of 592,453 bbls of oil, net to SEA Hibiscus, sold at an average oil price of USD39.46 per bbl.

Average OPEX per bbl for North Sabah increased to USD17.08 per bbl when compared to the Preceding Quarter due to lower production and higher OPEX in the Current Quarter because of planned maintenance activities. The OPEX per bbl metric is expected to decrease in the Next Quarter due to lower expected OPEX spending with the conclusion of planned maintenance activities on the back of higher expected crude oil production (as further outlined below).

In terms of capital expenditure, the North Sabah asset incurred RM86.2 million (USD21.18 million) during the Current Quarter mainly due to the commencement and execution of the St Joseph Minor and Major Sands Redevelopment.

North Sabah PSC: St Joseph Minor and Major Sands Redevelopment

PETRONAS had on 26 June 2020 approved the St Joseph Minor and Major Sands Redevelopment Field Development Plan ("FDP") which entailed drilling of three infill wells targeting the Minor Sands and one infill well targeting the Major Sands. Drilling operations commenced when the rig made her final approach on 29 June 2020. All four wells were successfully drilled and completed in the Current Quarter.

St Joseph Minor Sands Redevelopment achieved first oil on 29 August 2020 and St Joseph Major Sands Redevelopment achieved first oil on 14 September 2020. The initial production rates from these new St Joseph infill wells based on stabilised well tests are at 2,200 bbls per day, on target with the FDP. As a result of this incremental production, the North Sabah asset successfully recorded daily cumulative production exceeding 20,000 bbls per day for several days in September 2020. This peak production level for the North Sabah asset was last attained in 2014. The project is expected to add life of field gross reserves of 3.98 MMstb.

The project completed with the rig demobilising from the platform on 23 September 2020.

UK North Sea

Anasuria Cluster: Production Operations

As of 30 September 2020, the company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Anasuria Hibiscus UK Limited ("Anasuria Hibiscus UK") has been involved in the joint operations of the Anasuria asset for over four years.

Figure 2 shows the operational performance achieved by the asset, based on Anasuria Hibiscus UK's

50% participating interest, for the Current Quarter, as well as for the prior three financial quarters:

July to

April to June

January to

October to

Units

September

March

December

2020

2020

2020

2019

Average uptime

%

94

85

89

85

Average net oil production rate

bbl/day

2,753

2,539

2,802

2,680

Average net gas export rate @

boe/day

330

322

375

288

Averagenetoilequivalent

boe/day

3,084

2,861

3,177

2,968

production rate

Total oil sold

bbl

250,337

0

238,605

249,704

Total gas exported (sold)

mmscf

182

176

205

159

Average realised oil price

USD/bbl

41.99

-

50.59

68.67

Average gas price

USD/mmbtu

0.44/ 1.45#

0.39/ 1.17#

1.09/ 2.80#

1.62/ 4.02#

Average OPEX per boe

USD/boe

17.53

14.29

14.92

22.64

Figure 2: Operational performance for the Anasuria asset.

Notes to Figure 2:

  • Conversion rate of 6,000 standard cubic feet ("scf") per boe.
  • For Cook field.
  • For Guillemot A, Teal and Teal South fields. boe - bbl of oil equivalent.
    mmscf - million standard cubic feet. mmbtu - million British thermal units.

The average uptime and average daily oil equivalent production rate achieved at the Anasuria asset for the Current Quarter of 94% and 3,084 boe per day exceeded that of the Preceding Quarter. One crude oil offtake was conducted at Anasuria during the Current Quarter, in which 250,337 bbls of oil net to Anasuria Hibiscus UK was sold at an average realised oil price at USD41.99 per bbl. The average OPEX per boe in Anasuria for the Current Quarter was USD17.53 per boe which is higher than USD14.29 per boe in the Preceding Quarter.

In September 2020, a scale squeeze operation was conducted on Guillemot P3 well which contributed to an increase in OPEX per boe compared to the Preceding Quarter. Consistent with the Preceding Quarter, a combination of a reduction in costs due to the lower oil price environment, deferral of activities to mitigate COVID-19 risks as well as the optimisation in timing of one-off activities in Calendar Year 2020 ("CY2020") has contributed towards a low OPEX per boe.

Operationally, a significant review of the Group's operating strategies, maintenance systems, and organisational capability continues, as part of an overall initiative to carefully manage costs. The performance of the wells is also being monitored actively and continuous efforts are being put in to optimise production. Hibiscus is currently on track to achieve its target of reducing the OPEX per boe to USD18.5 per boe over CY2020.

Planning also continues for a 40-day offshore turnaround of the Anasuria FPSO in FY2021. This turnaround will be to improve the reliability and integrity of the Anasuria FPSO as well as to ensure a safe working environment. Several minor production enhancement projects are also included in the planned scope of this turnaround.

In terms of capital expenditure, Anasuria Hibiscus UK incurred a relatively minor amount of approximately RM2.6 million (USD0.64 million) primarily for the upgrade & replacement of facilities on the Anasuria FPSO. No major CAPEX is planned for Anasuria in CY2020.

UK North Sea - Marigold Cluster

The Marigold Cluster comprises the following licenses and fields with discoveries:

  • 50% interest in P198 - Block 15/13a ("Marigold");
  • 50% interest in P198 - Block 15/13b ("Sunflower"); and
  • 100% interest in P2366 - Blocks 15/18d and 15/19b.

The development concept for the Marigold Cluster continues to be optimised to take advantage of the low crude oil price environment and the resultant reduction in oilfield service company rates. Given the current COVID-19 situation, it is likely that the Final Investment Decision for this project is now expected in 2021 with first oil being achieved in 2023.

Australia - Bass Strait Cluster

The Bass Strait Cluster comprises the following:

  • 100% interest in the VIC/L31 Production License ("VIC/L31")
  • 75.1% interest in the VIC/P57 Exploration Permit ("VIC/P57")
  • 50% interest in the VIC/P74 Exploration Permit ("VIC/P74")

In addition, Hibiscus has a 11.68% interest in 3D Oil Limited ("3D Oil"), a company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Given the Group's focus on Malaysia and the UK, oil price volatility and current travel restrictions, the Group has deferred its development plans for its Bass Strait Cluster. As a result, Hibiscus recognised provisions for impairment in licences within this Cluster (specifically VIC/L31 and VIC/P57) in the Preceding Quarter.

On 8 October 2020, Hibiscus announced that Carnarvon Hibiscus Pty Ltd ("Carnarvon Hibiscus"), an indirect whollyowned subsidiary of Hibiscus Petroleum, completed its acquisition of 50% interest in VIC/P74 (the "Permit").

Carnarvon Hibiscus entered into an assignment agreement with 3D Oil, for the Permit on 8 May 2020 ("Assignment Agreement"). Upon satisfaction of the conditions precedents in the Assignment Agreement which included the approval of the Assignment Agreement, and registration of the Supplementary Instrument for the Assignment Agreement by the Australian National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator ("NOPTA"), Carnarvon Hibiscus entered into a Joint Operating Agreement with 3D Oil on 23 July 2020 and submitted the same, together with the Instrument of Transfer and Deed of Cross Charge for the Permit (collectively the "Instruments"), to NOPTA for approval and registration. NOPTA's approval was obtained on 7 October 2020, and the Instruments were registered on the same date, thereby facilitating the completion of Carnarvon Hibiscus' acquisition.

Financial Performance

The Group's revenue base has grown stronger since Hibiscus completed the acquisition of a 50% participating interests in the 2011 North Sabah EOR PSC on 31 March 2018, to add to the contribution from the Anasuria Cluster in the UK. Under the current relatively low oil price environment, the Group has continued to focus on cost optimisation activities. The OPEX are being controlled by a combination of reduction in costs due the lower oil price environment, deferral of activities to mitigate COVID-19 risks as well as the optimisation in timing of one-off activities in CY2020. The careful management of costs to maintain low operational expenditure and the delivery of production enhancement projects have been key towards obtaining a low unit production cost structure in both the North Sabah and Anasuria assets.

For the quarter ended

Unit

30 Sep

30 Jun

31 Mar

31 Dec

30 Sep

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Revenue

RM Mil

145.5

39.5

175.9

271.8

159.3

EBITDA/(LBITDA)

RM Mil

65.3

(100.8)

94.7

142.3

77.1

PAT/(LAT)

RM Mil

10.0

(145.2)

28.5

51.2

16.2

Basic earnings/(loss) per share

sen

0.63

(9.14)

1.79

3.23

1.02

Figure 3: Highlights from the Group's Profit or Loss Statement for the last five financial quarters.

Note to Figure 3: Includes provisions for impairment of oil and gas assets of RM196.3 million in 4Q FY2020.

As at

Unit

30 Sep

30 Jun

31 Mar

31 Dec

30 Sep

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Total assets

RM Mil

2,492.3

2,426.2

2,619.2

2,567.8

2,553.2

Shareholders' funds

RM Mil

1,196.8

1,221.3

1,366.0

1,290.1

1,261.6

Cash and bank balances *

RM Mil

96.3

77.3

57.1

87.2

179.5

Total debt

RM Mil

Nil

(49.2)

(48.7)

Nil

Nil

Net current liabilities

RM Mil

(91.2)

(48.8)

(41.5)

(53.5)

(103.9)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Polo Resources Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2020 05:34:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15aThousands of protesting Indian farmers and police face-off at New Delhi border
RE
12:35aPOLO RESOURCES : Hibiscus Petroleum - Investment Update
PU
12:01aFAIR AND EFFECTIVE TAXATION : Council adopts conclusions
PU
11/27SONY : Pandemic fears, online deals thin U.S. Black Friday crowds
RE
11/27TESLA : could widen release of 'self-driving' software in two weeks
RE
11/27HSBC : Allowing border agents to question Huawei CFO before her arrest was best, officer testifies
RE
11/27Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka on rising default risk
RE
11/27Hyundai, Kia agree to $210 million U.S. auto safety civil penalty
RE
11/27EU delays rules on carbon market permit handouts
RE
11/27OPEC+ panel's informal online talks postponed to Sunday - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue
2AIR ASIA COMPANY LIMITED : Airbus re-sells six unwanted jets built for AirAsia
3SONY CORPORATION : SONY : Pandemic fears, online deals thin U.S. Black Friday crowds
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : EXCLUSIVE: VW CEO pushes for contract extension in vote of confidence move - sources
5BIOGEN INC. : BIOGEN : bets on depression drug in $1.5 billion deal with Sage Therapeutics

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ