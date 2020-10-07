Poly Global Projects Stride in Fifth Year of International Operation

Melbourne, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Poly Global celebrated its fifth year since international expansion, now operating in leading gateway cities throughout Australia, United Kingdom, United States and China.

Over the years, the company has become a diversified business and now specialises in real estate investment, property development, asset management, real estate finance and professional sale services.

Launching its international operations in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, the company has developed an extensive property portfolio around the globe with more than twenty projects currently in its mix.

Poly Global’s current development portfolio across Australia emphasises its strategic focus, leveraging upon the company’s international residential expertise with its latest acquisitions in Box Hill, Melbourne, and Wentworthville, Sydney, proposed to deliver approximately 370 and 500 apartments respectively.

Recently, the company celebrated the assignment of local contractor Westbourne Constructions to complete the main works at its mixed-use, master-planned development Spring Square by Poly in Bankstown, Sydney, with construction anticipated to commence in the coming weeks.

Poly Global is proud to contribute new jobs within the Australian community, with its projects currently under construction providing consistent employment for up to 1,700 local contractors. In total, its projects are anticipated to provide up to 12,700 jobs throughout their construction lifespan over the next 12-24 months.

Major commercial projects, 1000 La Trobe, Docklands, Melbourne, and Poly Centre Sydney, remain well underway in construction with principal contractors Probuild and Watpac completing the works. Both projects remain on schedule for delivery at the end of 2021, and beginning of 2022.

The company also recently celebrated the completion of its boutique residential development Tilia by Poly, in Lindfield Sydney, and its first Build-to-Rent venture at 1133 Hope Street, in Downtown Los Angeles. Joining the celebrations will include Summit by Poly, a 112 apartment and townhouse mix located in the heart of Doncaster, Melbourne, which is anticipated for completion in the coming weeks.

Poly Global’s accomplishments throughout its fifth year of international operation reflects its long-term commitment to cultivate a beautiful life for the local and global community. The company upholds this ethos in all facets of its operations, including leading innovative designs and delivering high-quality projects, in addition to providing its surrounding and internal community the tools and resources required to thrive.

