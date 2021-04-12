PolyPeptide : plans IPO and listing on the Swiss Stock Exchange

EQS Group-News: PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): IPO

PolyPeptide Group plans IPO and listing on the Swiss Stock Exchange



12.04.2021 / 07:00





PolyPeptide Group plans IPO and listing on the Swiss Stock Exchange

Zug, 12 April 2021 - PolyPeptide Group AG, a global leader in peptide development and manufacturing, intends to launch an initial public offering (IPO) and to list its shares on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) in the second quarter of 2021, subject to market conditions.

- PolyPeptide Group ("PolyPeptide" or "the Group") is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for innovative clinical and approved commercial-stage peptide drug substances used in peptide-based therapeutics.

- Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide is the world's first dedicated peptide manufacturer and today manufactures around one-half of all currently approved peptide drug substances (c. 35 out of 76).

- In 2020, the Group produced a sales volume of around one-quarter of all manufactured outsourced peptide drug substances globally, representing an estimated 20-25% market share.

- With its full-service offering along the entire value chain of peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), PolyPeptide provides service, technology, scale-up capacity, quality and regulatory support in the development and manufacturing of complex peptides.

- PolyPeptide has a global footprint of six GMP-certified and FDA-approved facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India, employing more than 900 people.

- PolyPeptide has established a large, diversified customer base ranging from blue-chip and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies to large and small biotech enterprises.

- PolyPeptide has an attractive financial profile combining a strong track record of organic growth and margin expansion with high revenue visibility and strong cash generation. For 2020, PolyPeptide reported revenues of EUR 223 million and an Adjusted EBITDA[1] of EUR 62 million.

- The intended IPO on the Swiss Stock Exchange is expected to consist of up to 40% of the company's post-IPO share capital, comprising the placement of existing shares as well as a primary offering.

Jane Salik, CEO of PolyPeptide Group: "The past quarter century has been an amazing journey: starting from a small group of three independent sites and about 80 people, today we are a company of over 900 employees, united by our technology, processes and culture. We have become a leader in our industry, technologically strong and responsive to customers. Millions of people around the world are benefiting from life-changing treatments PolyPeptide helped to develop and produce, as illustrated by our continued work with Novavax in connection with the development of its vaccine against Covid-19. Reflecting our strong track record of growth, the intended IPO is a natural next step in our journey, and we are very pleased to now be planning this step in Switzerland, one of the most attractive life sciences locations in the world."



A leading CDMO and full-service provider for complex peptides with differentiated technologies

PolyPeptide is a leading global independent CDMO specializing in innovative peptides employed as the active ingredient in therapeutic products. These peptides are largely used by pharmaceutical and biotech companies in approved pharmaceutical products and drugs in clinical development. The role of peptides in therapeutic products in several disease indications has increased in recent years, including in the areas of metabolic disorders, oncology, cardiovascular, neurology and gastroenterology. The Group also produces a range of peptides used in generic as well as cosmetics products. In 2020, PolyPeptide produced more than 1,000 kilograms of over 200 peptide products and intermediates, representing a sales volume of approximately one-quarter of all manufactured outsourced peptide drug substances globally.



The Group's peptide manufacturing history dates back to 1952, when it launched the commercial manufacturing of therapeutic peptides as part of Ferring in Malmö, Sweden, before becoming an independent CDMO in 1996. Since its founding, PolyPeptide has manufactured over 1,000 GMP-grade peptides and today manufactures around one-half of all currently approved peptide drug substances (i.e. c. 35 out of 76 approved peptides). The Group's expertise and specialized know-how in peptide development and GMP peptide manufacturing enable it to support the most complex peptides and challenging large-scale projects.



PolyPeptide serves its customers across three business areas. Custom Projects supports customers in the pre-clinical through clinical stage development of peptides with advanced technologies in process and analytical development along with highly experienced regulatory support. The Contract Manufacturing business area manufactures peptides for commercially approved peptide therapeutics, at scale, in commercial batches and in accordance with GMP requirements. The Generics and Cosmetics business area manufactures peptides that are either off-patent or used in cosmetic products, with a focus on ensuring reliability and safety of commercial supply.



Operating in a large and growing target addressable market with attractive exposure to increasing use of peptide-based therapeutics

The peptide therapeutics market benefits from solid global growth prospects with a CAGR forecast of c. 7% over the next five years and an expected market value of approximately USD 44 billion by 2025. This growth is mainly driven by trends such as the approval of an increasing number of peptide therapies and the growth of underlying patient populations. The beneficial characteristics of peptide-based treatments and expanding therapeutic applications also contribute to the growth of approved peptide-based therapeutics. In 2020, the peptide API market was estimated to amount to c. USD 1.8 billion, with approximately 65% of peptide APIs outsourced and manufactured by independent CDMOs. Thus, PolyPeptide estimates its target addressable market amounted to c. USD 1.2 billion in 2020, and it expects this market to grow at approximately 10% per annum over the next five years reaching c. USD 1.9 billion by 2025. In 2020, PolyPeptide held an estimated 20-25% market share of the production for all outsourced peptide APIs, firmly placing it behind just one other major competitor in its field.[2]



Innovation leader in contract manufacturing for novel peptide-based drugs with a deep custom development pipeline

One of PolyPeptide's main growth strategies has been to partner with its customers from basic research through to commercial GMP-grade manufacturing. Working with the same CDMO from early development through to commercial manufacturing can yield significant cost and time benefits to customers, considering their desire to rapidly develop and commercially launch products. As of 31 December 2020, PolyPeptide had c. 170 ongoing custom projects, including 31 late-stage products in phase III of clinical development, providing for a strong growth pipeline.

Large, diversified blue-chip customer base supported by long-term relationships and strong track record of quality

Based on its technology, customer-focused and flexible service as well as its proven track record to support and deliver high-quality peptide products throughout their entire peptide API lifecycle, PolyPeptide cultivates long-term trusted relationships with its customers. This has resulted in a strong and broad customer base of over 250 customers as of 31 December 2020. These customers range from blue-chip and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies to large and small biotech enterprises, therapeutic companies and leading academic institutions.

Global presence and state-of-the-art facilities offering world class manufacturing capabilities

PolyPeptide has a global footprint of six state-of-the-art, GMP-certified and FDA-approved facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. The Group employs advanced technologies in peptide manufacturing, upon which it is continuously improving, for instance technology improvements to reduce solvent usage and unwanted side-reactions. Moreover, the Group's global reach enables the manufacturing of the same peptide at multiple sites, which is of increasing importance as customers seek to secure their peptide API supply. All facilities have successfully undergone multiple inspections by the FDA, EMA, local regulatory agencies and numerous customers.



Attractive financial profile with high revenue visibility and strong track record of organic growth

PolyPeptide has an attractive financial profile based on strong organic revenue growth and cash flow generation. Successful acquisitions, in particular of Lonza's peptide business in Braine L'Alleud, Belgium, in 2017, also supported the Group's growth trajectory. Over the last three years, the Group has capitalized on the strong growth trends in its target end markets and leveraged its market position to consistently increase its revenue. For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group reported revenue of EUR 223.0 million, representing a 2018-2020 CAGR of 11.5% and a cumulative 10-year CAGR of more than 10%. In addition, PolyPeptide benefits from high revenue visibility, which has increased year-on-year thanks to long-term customer relationships as well as ongoing projects progressing along the clinical development phases. The Group has also focused on improving its profitability through various operational excellence initiatives, which are leveraging economies of scale, as well as optimizing capacity utilization, all of which have resulted in a strong Adjusted EBITDA1 of EUR 62.0 million for 2020, representing a 2018-2020 CAGR of 22.4% and an Adjusted EBITDA margin[3] for 2020 of 27.8%. Furthermore, the Group has consistently delivered strong cash flows over the last three years.



Growth strategy based on innovation, operational excellence and expansion into adjacent areas

PolyPeptide's strategy is to capitalize on multiple avenues of growth from innovation and future expansion into adjacent areas. In order to keep abreast of industry developments as well as to accommodate the rapidly changing needs of customers, the Group is investing in technology and engages in continuous innovation to improve its peptide manufacturing processes. These investments focus on the optimization of existing techniques and capacity, the introduction of new technologies as well as digitalization through in-line monitoring and automation. The strategy also includes a commitment to "going green", whereby a key focus is the development and application of greener solutions across the peptide manufacturing process. Recently, the Group has also expanded its product offering into adjacent areas, specifically the contract manufacturing of oligonucleotides, which are increasingly being incorporated into innovative DNA and RNA-based therapeutics, as well as the manufacturing of personalized medicine in the form of neoantigen therapies.

Highly qualified workforce and experienced management team with deep industry experience

PolyPeptide's highly qualified workforce is led by an experienced management team with deep industry expertise. In 2020, the Group employed 910 FTEs across its global operations, of which 66% had academic degrees and 7% had doctorate degrees in their respective fields. In order to remain innovative and agile, the Group aims to continue attracting, recruiting and retaining top talent across its operations through promoting and adhering to a culture of excellence.



The Executive Committee of PolyPeptide Group is composed of Jane Salik (Chief Executive Officer), Jan Fuhr Miller (Chief Financial Officer), Jan Christensen (Global Director Sales and Marketing), and Daniel Lasanow (Global Director Operations). As from the date of listing, Jane Salik will be succeeded as CEO by Raymond de Vré, who joined the company on 1 April 2021. In addition to her role as a member of the Board of Directors, Jane Salik will remain part of the Executive Committee during a transition period planned to end with the announcement of PolyPeptide's 2021 half-year results.



The Board of Directors of PolyPeptide Group is composed of Peter Wilden (Chairman), Patrick Aebischer (Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director), Beat In-Albon (independent member), Jane Salik (member), Erik Schropp (member) and Philippe Weber (independent member).



Outline of the intended IPO

The planned IPO on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) is a natural next step in PolyPeptide's development and is intended to enhance the Group's global profile and financial flexibility. The offering is expected to consist of up to 40% of the company's post-IPO share capital (including any potential over-allotment option), comprising the placement of existing shares as well as a primary offering. Net proceeds are expected to be used to accelerate ongoing capital expenditures, to advance the Group's expansion into adjacent business areas (i.e. oligonucleotides, neoantigen therapies) and, over the longer term, to potentially pursue other organic and non-organic growth opportunities.

Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the planned IPO. Berenberg, Danske Bank and Zürcher Kantonalbank are acting as Joint Bookrunners. Rothschild & Co. is acting as independent financial adviser to PolyPeptide Group.

Contact

PolyPeptide Group

Michael Stäheli, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com

+41 41 723 20 34



Lemongrass Communications

karin.rhomberg@lemongrass.agency, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

+41 44 202 52 00

About PolyPeptide Group

PolyPeptide is a Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) focusing on proprietary and generic GMP-grade peptides used by pharmaceutical and biotech companies in approved pharmaceutical products, drugs in clinical development as well as in generic products. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today manufactures around one-half of all currently approved peptide drug substances with a global footprint of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. As a multinational company with more than 900 employees, its diversity brings breadth, depth of knowledge and experience to the group. PolyPeptide has grown organically and by selective acquisition of existing expertise, culminating in its position today as a leader in outsourced peptide manufacturing. For more information, visit polypeptide.com.



PolyPeptide Group AG, Dammstrasse 19, CH-6300 Zug

[1] Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the (a) result for the year, plus (b) to the extent deducted in determining the result for the year, the sum of (i) financial income and expenses, (ii) income tax expense, including, without limitation, taxes paid or accrued based on income, profits or capital (including state, franchise and similar taxes and foreign withholding taxes) and non-cash tax credits, (iii) depreciation and amortization and (iv) non-recurring charges and expenses and related benefits. For the year ended 31 December 2020, Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-off items: (i) IPO transaction costs (EUR 0.52 million) and (ii) reversal of a 2019 provision (EUR (0.49) million).

[2] Amounts presented are based on a study conducted for PolyPeptide as well as other management estimates.

[3] Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue for the period.