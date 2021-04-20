Log in
Polycor Announces Plans to be Carbon Neutral by 2025

04/20/2021 | 06:02am EDT
Polycor aims to revolutionize the manufacturing industry with leadership on decarbonization.

Polycor Inc., the largest quarrier of natural stone in the world, today announced in honor of Earth Day its plans to be carbon neutral by the end of 2025. Polycor is the first natural stone quarrier to make a firm commitment to carbon neutrality, and among the first in the manufacturing industry to take a leadership role on the essential work of decarbonization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005467/en/

“As an organization, we have a history and brand focused on global leadership, with a reputation of prioritizing and fostering sustainability, innovation, and environmental stewardship,” said Patrick Perus, CEO of Polycor Inc. “Our move toward being carbon neutral by 2025 puts the company five years ahead of the curve set by the American Institute of Architects’ call to become carbon neutral by 2030. We are confident that our sustainability leadership within the natural stone industry can inspire other construction material providers to do the same.”

Polycor has a history of embracing environmental challenges, from its use of closed-system rainwater to owning 30% of all “Natural Stone Sustainability Standard” certified sites. Polycor recently announced an internal network of 15 Sustainability Champions to identify innovative solutions, from waste reduction to increasing processing efficiencies. While natural stone is already inherently sustainable and a zero-VOC material, Polycor remains committed to flattening the curve on carbon emissions.

This carbon neutral 2025 commitment demonstrates Polycor’s committed to science-based protection of the environment. The IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) identifies the year 2030 as a tipping point that will require significant reduction in emissions. The building industry, which accounts for 39% of annual global GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions, bears a tremendous responsibility to mitigate global environmental risk.

Perus added, “This decision is also in line with the will of customers and partners in the industry, who are increasingly demanding environmentally friendly products and suppliers, showing a generalized awareness throughout the industry.”

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 80% of consumers say sustainability is important to them, and more than 70% are even willing to pay more if it means their products are sustainable.

To help support its goal of being carbon neutral by 2025, Polycor will focus its efforts and improvements on the following areas:

  • Electrification: By the end of 2025, Polycor will increase its use of renewable energy so that 75% of its energy comes from renewable sources.
  • Fuel use: Polycor will significantly reduce its traditional carbon-based fuel use. Through installing electrical charging stations at plants, and prioritizing new vehicles with alternative fuel sources, the company will significantly increase the miles per gallon across its fleet.
  • Waste reduction:Polycor will meaningfully increase production efficiencies; these efficiencies will increase product yield, emphasize sustainable packaging, reduce chemical use, and will prioritize recycling and reuse.
  • Offsetting and rehabilitation: Carbon offsetting activities, such as upcoming tree planting campaigns, will create essential carbon sinks, decreasing the net total of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. From the beautification to the repurposing of former production sites, rehabilitation and reclamation will be an important sustainability activity for Polycor and will provide immediate benefits to local communities.

About Polycor Inc.

Polycor Inc. is the world's leading natural stone quarrier and its core mission is to make people fall in love with natural stone. Their world-class reputation comes from a great legacy of stone work on historical landmarks, institutional, commercial and residential projects. Founded in Québec City (Canada) in 1987, the company now employs nearly 1,300 people and owns over 50 quarries and 20 manufacturing plants across North America and Europe. For more information, visit their website or follow their social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
