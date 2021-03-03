Polygiene adds value to brand Descente, part of Anta Sports Products group's extensive portfolio

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the spring and summer season 2021, a number of Descente training products for men and women, with Polygiene® Stays Fresh BioStatic Technology, will be sold online and in stores. With these initial orders, the focus is set for ongoing business and increasing volumes from this renowned brand, in the Chinese sports market.

Descente comments: "For a long time, Descente has adhered to the innovation of new technology, designed to drive the spirit of sports, and strive to create better sportswear. Polygiene, having its head office in Sweden, is the world leader in stays fresh and odor control technologies, is highly compatible with Descente in terms of sustainable development and better service for consumers, which is in line with the long-term development goals of both sides. Clothes treated with Polygiene antibacterial technology remain fresh and odor-free, enhancing the consumer product experience. This cooperation is another in-depth interpretation of Descente's meticulous attention to detail and dedication."

"It is a milestone for us to add value to the great products of Descente in the Chinese sports market. We see a big potential to spread our sustainability message of getting longer lasting garments thanks to our Stays Fresh technologies and less washing, together with Descente", says Ulrika Björk, CEO of Polygiene.

Descente was founded in Osaka in 1935. The word Descent is French for `downhill skiing'. The Descente signature arrow logo - known as the "Spirit Mark" - represents the basic skiing techniques of "schuss", "traverse" and "sideslip". It stands for Descente's brand gene in skiing and symbolizes the bold spirit of Descente - always faithful to its grassroots manufacturing integrity, and constant quest for perfection and contemporary appeal. Descente stands for performance and excellence. From award winning designs, to conception, we incorporate cutting edge technology, fabric, quality and a fit that is second to none. For over 80 years, Descente has led the sports industry in expertise, functionality and innovation and outfitted millions of athletes. In 2016, Descente officially entered the Chinese market, having its head office in Shanghai. With the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Descente China opened 136 retail stores in mainland China with sales of nearly 1 billion RMB.

As the world leader in stays fresh technologies, we want to change the way we view products - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, accessories, home products, and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 200 global premium brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. With the wholly owned subsidiary Addmaster Holdings Limited, we now have the possibility to offer solutions for both soft and hard surfaces. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com.

