Polymer maker Kraton explores sale of the company -sources

July 6 (Reuters) - Kraton Corp, a U.S. manufacturer
of polymers used in adhesives, coatings and personal care
products, is exploring options that include a potential sale of
the company, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Kraton has attracted acquisition interest from peers and
private equity firms as it tries to cope with higher raw
material costs that have eroded its profitability, the sources
said.
Kraton has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co for advice on
the deal negotiations, according to the sources. There is no
certainty that the deliberations will result in the sale of the
company, said the sources, who asked not to be identified
because the matter is confidential.
Kraton did not respond to a request for comment. A JPMorgan
spokesperson declined to comment.
Kraton shares jumped on the news and ended trading on
Tuesday up 14.9% at $36.37, giving the company a market
capitalization of $1.16 billion. The Houston-based company also
had net debt as of the end of March of $882 million.
Kraton makes polymers used in the manufacturing of
everything from baby diapers and floor varnish to asphalt and
fiber optic cables.
Kraton reported first-quarter adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, deprecation and amortization of $67.7 million
in April, down from $77.9 million a year earlier, which it
blamed on inflationary pressures weighing on its profit margins.
Kraton Chief Executive Kevin Fogarty said at the time he
expected profit margins to recover over the course of the second
and third quarters.
