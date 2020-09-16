Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Polyneuron Extends Series A to CHF 36.5 Million with Additional CHF 14 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 01:31am EDT

  • HBM Healthcare Investments joins lead investor Sofinnova Partners and New Enterprise Associates in consortium

Polyneuron Pharmaceuticals AG, a clinical stage developer of a new class of antigen-specific polymers for the treatment of patients with serious autoimmune diseases, today announced a CHF 14 million extension of the Series A, bringing the total to CHF 36.5 million. HBM Healthcare Investments has joined the consortium of investors in the Series A, led by Sofinnova Partners, and which included New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and other private investors.

Polyneuron will use the proceeds to advance its lead product candidate PN-1007, a potential treatment for anti-MAG neuropathy, a serious nervous system disease with a high unmet medical need, through Phase I/IIa clinical development. Clinical studies with PN-1007 in patients are scheduled to begin before the end of 2020. The funding will also progress a second program, PN-1018, to the clinical trial application (CTA) approval stage. PN-1018 is being studied in Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Multifocal Motor Neuropathy. Polyneuron will also use the proceeds to accelerate preclinical development of its Antibody-Catch™ product portfolio in new indications, with a focus on antibody-mediated renal and hematological diseases.

“The interest from investors since the first closing has been phenomenal, so we decided to extend the Series A. We would like to welcome HBM Healthcare Investments to the consortium as part of that extension,” said Ruben Herrendorff, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Polyneuron. “The additional funds will enable us to take PN-1007 through Phase IIa and bring a second program, PN-1018, to the clinic, a great achievement for the whole Polyneuron team!”

Concurrent with the financing Dr Emil Bujak from HBM Healthcare Investments has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

“Polyneuron’s approach, using antigen-specific polymers to target and eliminate the pathological antibodies causing serious autoimmune diseases with a high unmet medical need, is unique and one we believe could resonate well in these difficult to treat diseases,” said Dr Bujak.

About HBM Healthcare Investments

HBM Healthcare Investments invests in the healthcare sector. The Company holds and manages an international portfolio of promising companies in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical technology and diagnostics sectors and related areas. Many of these companies have their lead products already available on the market or at an advanced stage of development. The portfolio companies are closely tracked and actively guided in their strategic direction. This is what makes HBM Healthcare Investments an interesting alternative to investments in big pharma and biotechnology companies. HBM Healthcare Investments has an international shareholder base and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: HBMN).

About Polyneuron Pharmaceuticals

Polyneuron Pharmaceuticals is pioneering a novel therapeutic approach for the effective and safe treatment of antibody-mediated immune diseases. The company’s Antibody-Catch™ technology platform enables the chemical design of injectable polymers that are able to selectively eliminate pathological antibodies in an antigen-specific manner, while leaving the rest of the immune system intact. Polyneuron was founded as a University of Basel, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, spin-off in 2014 by Dr. Ruben Herrendorff (CEO), Dr. Pascal Hänggi (CSO), Prof. Beat Ernst and Prof. Dr. med. Andreas J. Steck. The company is headquartered at the Stücki Park in Basel, Switzerland. More information can be found at http://www.polyneuron.com/.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyneuron management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyneuron's clinical trial timelines, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyneuron disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:05aINDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex returns to profitability and generates 734 million net cash in the second quarter
PU
02:05aICHIGO HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : J.League Shareholder Program J.League Autographed Merchandise
PU
02:05aICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : J.League Shareholder Program J.League Autographed Merchandise
PU
02:05aICHIGO GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT : J.League Shareholder Program J.League Autographed Merchandise
PU
02:05aICHIGO : J.League Shareholder Program J.League Autographed Merchandise
PU
02:05aGIFT : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2020
PU
02:05aASKUL : Excerpt from Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended August 20, 2020
PU
02:05aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä Optimised maintenance solution will enhance availability and reliability of 200 MW Cambodian power plant
PU
02:05aDMCI : Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Director and Officer
PU
02:05aDMCI : Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Director
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SK TELECOM CO.,LTD : SK TELECOM : SKT and Microsoft Launch SKT 5GX Cloud Game Powered by Xbox Game Pass Ultima..
2SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : China state media outlet calls Nvidia's Arm purchase 'disturbing', urges regulatory cauti..
4EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL) : EMBRACER : acquires Vertigo Games
5APPLE INC. : Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group