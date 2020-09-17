Log in
Polyplastics : to Expand Production Capacity of TOPAS® Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)  

09/17/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Polyplastics has announced plans to construct a cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) production facility in Leuna, Germany to meet the growing global demand for its TOPAS® COC polymers. The new plant, to be operated by local Polyplastics subsidiary TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH, will have a capacity of 20,000 tons per year, more than doubling the company’s current output. The facility will be operational by mid-2023.

The company’s existing COC production plant is located in Oberhausen, Germany, about 400 kilometers west of Leuna. Since the opening of the Oberhausen plant in 2000, a broad range of applications for TOPAS® COC has been developed. The material has become a crucial component in many medical devices based on its outstanding purity and glass-like properties.

In packaging products, TOPAS® COC has raised the performance of commodity polyolefins, enabling the development of simpler, better recyclable and sustainable solutions. Mono-material structures based on PE enhanced with TOPAS® COC are more easily recyclable than multi-material solutions using layers of PET or other PE-incompatible polymers. TOPAS® COC has been certified as a recyclable polyolefin as part of the EU initiative for a circular economy.

About Polyplastics The Polyplastics Group, based in Tokyo, is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastics. The Group’s product portfolio includes polyacetal (POM), PBT, PPS, liquid crystal polymer (LCP), and cyclic olefin copolymer (COC). With more than 50 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production, and sales resources. More information is available at https://www.polyplastics-global.com.

TOPAS Advanced Polymers, a business of Polyplastics Co., Ltd., is the world’s leading maker of COC (cyclic olefin copolymer), a glass-clear and extremely pure plastic for healthcare, optics, packaging, and electronics applications. From wearable insulin delivery, to food contact films, to tablet and smartphone components, TOPAS® COC is the high-performance material of choice. The broad global regulatory compliance of TOPAS COC can make your next development a simpler task. Visit https://topas.com for more information.

TOPAS® is a registered trademark of TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH in Germany, the United States, and other countries for its family of cyclic olefin copolymer resins.


© Business Wire 2020
