Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Polystyrene Foam Market Flourishes at a CAGR of 9% while Witnessing an Incremental Growth of $12.16 Billion during 2020-2024|Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 06:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the polystyrene foam market, operating under the materials segment. The latest report on the polystyrene foam market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of $ 12.16 bn, at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005731/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polystyrene Foam Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polystyrene Foam Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Arkema SA, BASF SE, Carpenter Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kaneka Corp., SIBUR Holding PJSC, StyroChem, Synthos SA, Wuxi Xingda Group, and Zotefoams Plc are among some of the major market participants.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing demand for EPS from the packaging sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuating crude oil prices might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Polystyrene Foam Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Polystyrene Foam Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • EPS
    • XPS
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America

Based on geographic segmentation, over 52% of the market’s growth originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, EPS led the growth under the polystyrene foam type segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the polystyrene foam market size.

Polystyrene Foam Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The polystyrene foam market report covers the following areas:

  • Polystyrene Foam Market Size
  • Polystyrene Foam Market Trends
  • Polystyrene Foam Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the high demand from emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the polystyrene foam market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Polystyrene Foam Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist polystyrene foam market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the polystyrene foam market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the polystyrene foam market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polystyrene foam market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Packaging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • EPS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • XPS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Arkema SA
  • BASF SE
  • Carpenter Co.
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Kaneka Corp.
  • SIBUR Holding PJSC
  • StyroChem
  • Synthos SA
  • Wuxi Xingda Group
  • Zotefoams Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:59pINDEPENDENT BANK GROUP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:58pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mesoblast Limited - MESO
GL
06:56pUNIFI : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:54pSTATE GAS LIMITED (ASX : GAS) Completion of Share Purchase Plan
AQ
06:54pState Gas Limited Completion of Share Purchase Plan
AW
06:50pNAVARRE MINERALS : 27/10/2020 – Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
06:50pWHITEBARK ENERGY : Adds To Wizard Lake Position
PU
06:50pALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : commences enrolling Multiple System Atrophy patients in bioMUSE Study
PU
06:48pTILTING CAPITAL CORP. : Files Filing Statement and Technical Report in Connection with Acquisition of Gold Line
AQ
06:46pU.S. EPA CONSIDERING E15 LABELING CHANGES AT GAS PUMPS : sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
2Microsoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
3Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
4Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 billion
5SAP drags down German shares, COVID-19 worries weigh on broader Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group