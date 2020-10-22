Polyurethane Adhesives Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand from Footwear Industry to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The polyurethane adhesives market is expected to grow by USD 2.25 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the polyurethane adhesives market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The polyurethane adhesives market will witness Neutral and A t par impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Polyurethane Adhesives Market Participants:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business under various segments such as safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, health care, consumer, and corporate and unallocated. The company offers polyurethane adhesive for sealing, waterproofing, bonding, and filling application.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. operates its business under specialty ingredients and intermediates and solvents segments. The company offers product under various brands such as Pliogrip, Purelam, Pliobond, Isogrip, Isoset, Arofene, and Flexcryl.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Avery Dennison Corp. has business operations under various segments, namely label and graphic materials, retail branding and information solutions, and industrial and healthcare materials. The company offers polyurethane adhesive for sealing, waterproofing, bonding, and filling application.

Polyurethane Adhesives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Polyurethane Adhesives is segmented as below:

Technology Solvent-borne Reactive Dispersion Hot-melt Others

Technology Building and construction Furniture and woodwork Automotive and transportation Others

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The polyurethane adhesives market is driven by increasing demand from footwear industry. In addition, other factors such as rising demand for polyurethane adhesives by flexible packaging industry is expected to trigger polyurethane adhesives market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

