Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. - GOL

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ("Gol Linhas" or the "Company") (NYSE: GOL).



The investigation concerns whether Gol Linhas and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In mid-June 2020, Gol’s auditor, KPMG, raised significant concerns about Gol during the accounting firm’s first annual audit of the Company after being hired in 2019, stating that it had an “adverse opinion” on the strength of Gol's internal controls regarding the preparation of financial statements, adding that there was “substantial doubt” about the airline's ability to exist a year from now.” KPMG’s adverse opinion prompted Gol to carry out a review of its financial reporting procedures. Then, on July 23, 2020, Gol announced the termination of KPMG as its external auditor.

On this news, Gol’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $0.65, or 7.05%, to close at $7.25 per ADR on July 23, 2020.

