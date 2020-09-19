Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. - NNOX

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNOX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Nano-X and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 15, 2020, Citron Research (“Citron”) published a report entitled “Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) A Complete Farce on the Market.” The Citron report described a series of red flags surrounding Nano-X, with Citron ultimately concluding that “this $3 billion company is nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal R&D, fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility.”

Following the publication of the Citron report, Nano-X’s stock fell $11.21or 22.77% to close at $38.00 on September 15, 2020.

