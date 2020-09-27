Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Progenity, Inc. - PROG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 02:04am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PROG).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Progenity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around June 19, 2020, Progenity conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 6.8 million shares priced at $15.00 per share.  Then, on August 13, 2020, Progenity issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2020.  Among other results, Progenity announced revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, which missed consensus estimates by approximately $8.92 million.  Progenity advised investors that “second-quarter revenues reflected a $10.3 million accrual for refunds to government payors” in connection with a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and participating states to resolve claims that Progenity had fraudulently billed federal healthcare programs for prenatal tests and provided kickbacks to physicians to induce to them to order Progenity tests for their patients. 

On this news, Progenity’s stock price fell $1.24 per share, or 13.85%, to close at $7.71 per share on August 14, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:59aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Suncor Energy Inc. - SU
GL
02:58aUrgent Headline News
AQ
02:53aWIPRO : Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Thousands of Participants Globally
BU
02:53aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fastly, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FSLY
GL
02:46aCOVID-19 RECOVERY ANALYSIS : Food Delivery Services Market | Growing Mergers and Acquisitions to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:43aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Oak Street Health, Inc. - OSH
GL
02:39aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Qutoutiao, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – QTT
GL
02:22aONECONNECT : wins IFTA FinTech Achievement Award for Digital Banking
PR
02:21aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Anaplan, Inc. - PLAN
GL
02:16aFolding Carton Market in North America- Roadmap for Recovery From COVID-19 | Rise In The Number Of M&A in the Market to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of milita..
2Commerzbank poaches Deutsche Bank's Knof as new CEO
3WIPRO LIMITED : WIPRO : Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Thousands of Participants Globally
4Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fastly, Inc. of Class Action Law..
5COVID-19 RECOVERY ANALYSIS: Food Delivery Services Market | Growing Mergers and Acquisitions to Boost the M..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group