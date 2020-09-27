Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Suncor Energy Inc. - SU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 02:59am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Suncor Energy Inc. (“Suncor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SU).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Suncor and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 16, 2020, Suncor reported that the Company had experienced a fire at the secondary extraction facilities of its Base Plant mine.  Then, on September 7, 2020, Suncor issued a press release “provid[ing an] operational and 2020 guidance update.”  In the press release, Suncor disclosed that while “initial repairs can allow the mine to operate at full rates, production has been restricted to manage bitumen quality into the upgraders” and that the Company expected to “achieve full mining rates of approximately 300,000 bbls/d by the middle of the fourth quarter, as bitumen treatment facilities return to full operation.” 

On this news, Suncor’s stock price fell $1.53 per share, or 9.86%, to close at $13.99 per share on September 8, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:31aInsights on the Global Smart Robots Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
BU
04:26aOCEANWIDE : CMEE 2020 Promotes Development and Cooperation in Marine Economy
AQ
04:16aCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Isopropyl Alcohol Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% through 2020-2024 | High Volume Consumption in Solvents to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
04:01aHMI Software Market- Roadmap for Recovery From COVID-19 | Technological Developments In HMI Software to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
04:00aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. - LPI
GL
03:46aHealthcare Equipment Leasing Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Inflated Cost of Healthcare Equipment to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:31aCOVID-19 RECOVERY ANALYSIS : Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market | Increasing Demand For Analytical Testing Services to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:17aCOVID-19 RECOVERY ANALYSIS : Fuel Additives Market | Rising Demand For ULSD to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:16aSteel Building Market In MEA- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Advantages of PEBs Over Traditional Buildings to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:12aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline –  TEVA
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of milita..
2Commerzbank poaches Deutsche Bank's Knof as new CEO
3APPLE INC. : Judge rejects bid to delay TikTok U.S. app store ban set for Sunday
4Insights on the Global Smart Robots Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunitie..
5OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : OCEANWIDE : CMEE 2020 Promotes Development and Cooperation in Marine Economy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group