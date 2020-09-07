Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of United States Oil Fund, LP - USO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 04:00pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of United States Oil Fund, LP ("USO" or the "Company") (NYSEARCA: USO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether USO and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

USO is an exchange traded fund ("ETF") purportedly designed to track the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma. USO stated that it would achieve its investment objectives by investing substantially all of its portfolio assets in the near month WTI futures contract. However, extraordinary market conditions in early 2020, including the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a price ware between Saudi Arabia and Russia, made USO's purported investment objective and strategy unfeasible. Because of the nature of USO's investment strategy, these and other converging factors caused the Fund to suffer exceptional losses and undermined its ability to meet its ostensible investment objective. However, rather than disclose the known impacts and risks to the Fund as a result of these exceptional threats, the Fund's principals instead conducted a massive offering of USO shares, ultimately selling billions of dollars' worth of USO shares to the market. Although the offering increased the fees payable to the Fund's principals, it also exacerbated the undisclosed risks to the Fund by magnifying trading inefficiencies and causing USO to approach position and accountability limits as a result of the Fund's massive positions in the WTI futures market. Ultimately, the Fund suffered billions of dollars in losses and was forced to abandon its investment strategy. Through a series of rapid-fire investment overhauls, USO was forced to transform from the passive ETF designed to track spot oil prices that its principals had pitched to investors to an almost unrecognizable actively managed fund struggling to avoid a total implosion. In April and May 2020, USO's principals belatedly acknowledged the extreme threats and adverse impacts that the Fund had been experiencing at the time of the March offering, but which they had failed to disclose to investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-united-states-oil-fund-lp---uso-301125160.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:38pAlbireo to Announce Topline Results from PEDFIC 1 Phase 3 Trial of Odevixibat on September 8, 2020
GL
04:37pALBIREO PHARMA : to Announce Topline Results from PEDFIC 1 Phase 3 Trial of Odevixibat on September 8, 2020
AQ
04:31pGlobal Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Demand with COVID-19 Recovery Analysis 2020 | Benefits of UV Disinfection Equipment to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
04:31pMarketing Services Industry Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2024 by SpendEdge
BU
04:24pAKTIEBOLAGET FASTATOR : Fastator carries out heavily over-subscribed directed new share issue of 1,000,000 shares and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 120 million
AQ
04:24pBANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : 2Q20 Corporate Presentation
PU
04:16pGlobal Semiconductor Market Demand With COVID-19 Recovery Analysis 2020 | Rising Adoption of Semiconductor ICs in Automobiles to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:10pEIFFAGE : and ENGIE Solutions win Saint-Brieuc bay offshore substation contract in France
PU
04:07pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ProAssurance Corporation - PRA
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group