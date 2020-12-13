Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BABA

12/13/2020 | 12:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alibaba Group Holding Limited  (“Alibaba” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BABA) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 20-cv-10267, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba securities between July 20, 2020 and November 3, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Alibaba securities during the Class Period, you have until January 12, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Alibaba is an online and mobile commerce company.  Alibaba owns a 33% equity interest in Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group Co., Ltd. (“Ant Group”), a financial technology company that is best known for operating Alipay, one of the largest mobile and online payments platforms.

On July 20, 2020, Ant Group announced that it had begun the process of a concurrent initial public offering (“IPO”) on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges.  On October 26, 2020, Ant Group priced its IPO and was set to raise $34.5 billion, making it the largest public offering in history.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Ant Group did not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements for certain material matters; (ii) certain impending changes in the Fintech regulatory environment would impact Ant Group’s business; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Ant Group’s IPO was reasonably likely to be suspended; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 2, 2020, Financial Times reported that Chinese regulators had met with Ant Group’s controller Jack Ma, executive chairman Eric Jing, and Chief Executive Officer Simon Hu.  The article stated that, though regulators did not provide details, “the Chinese word used to describe the interview – yuetan – generally indicates a dressing down by authorities.”  The article also included a statement from Ant Group that it will “implement the meeting opinions in depth.”

On November 3, 2020, the IPO was suspended because Ant Group “may not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements due to material matters” related to the meeting with regulators the previous day and “the recent changes in the Fintech regulatory environment.”

On this news, Alibaba’s American Depository Share price fell $25.27 per share, or 8%, to close at $285.57 per share on November 3, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980



© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:22aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FireEye, Inc. - FEYE
GL
01:01aPFIZER : Trucks with first COVID-19 vaccine in US get ready to roll
AQ
12:42aChina reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, monitoring tourist spot Hainan
RE
12:41aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Celsion Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CLSN
GL
12:35aSHAREHOLDER ALERT; Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BSX
GL
12:31aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Citigroup Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – C
GL
12:27aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., Rio Tinto plc, Rio Tinto Limited, Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TRQ
GL
12:25aSINOPHARM : Peru Halts Trial for Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:22aDubai's Emaar appoints new chairman as founder takes managing director role
RE
12:21aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BABA
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. : SINOPHARM : Peru Halts Trial for Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine -- 2nd Update
2U.S. gaming platform Roblox to delay IPO until next year
3TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. : Malaysia's Top Glove fired whistleblower before virus outbreak
4Deadlock as Brexit trade deal faces make-or-break day
5SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FireEye, Inc. - FEYE

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ