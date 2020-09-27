Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in HDFC Bank Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – HDB

09/27/2020 | 12:53am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against HDFC Bank Limited (“HDFC or the “Company”) (NYSE: HDB) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 20-cv-04140, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired HDFC Bank securities between July 31, 2019, and July 10, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Bank and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased HDFC securities during the class period, you have until November 2, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

HDFC Bank was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India. The Bank provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai.

HDFC Bank operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments, offering, among other services, various types of loans to millions of its retail borrowers, including personal and vehicle financing loans.

Revenues generated from HDFC Bank’s auto and commercial vehicle loans are reported as part of the Bank’s Retail Banking segment.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Bank’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HDFC Bank had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Bank maintained improper lending practices in its vehicle-financing operations; (iii) accordingly, earnings generated from the Bank’s vehicle-financing operations were unsustainable; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Bank’s financial condition and reputation; and (v) as a result, the Bank’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 13, 2020, during pre-market hours, The Economic Times published an article titled “HDFC Bank probes lending practices at vehicle unit.” That article reported that HDFC Bank had “conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices and conflicts of interests in its vehicle-financing operations involving the unit’s former head.”

On this news, HDFC Bank’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell $1.37 per share, or 2.83%, to close at $47.02 per share on July 13, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
